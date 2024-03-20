Latest NewsFranceGlobal HRMinimum wageRedundancy

New French law sets £9.96 minimum wage for ferry operators

by Adam McCulloch
ALLYOU Grzegorz Wasowicz / Shutterstock

Cross-English Channel ferry operators will have to pay their workers a minimum wage of at least £9.96 an hour under a new law being introduced by the French government.

Until now, operators such as P&O have used legal loopholes in the maritime sector to pay workers on foreign-registered ships less than the minimum wage. Newspaper reports this week indicate that wage slips show this can be as little as £4.75 an hour.

Yesterday (19 March), however, French maritime minister Herve Berville signed a decree enacting the “Against Social-Dumping On The English Channel” (Proposition de loi visant à lutter contre le dumping social sur le transmanche) law. The term “social dumping” refers to the practice of replacing existing staff with overseas workers for worse pay and conditions.

P&O Ferries scandal

A dark day for workers’ rights – why the P&O Ferries saga must not happen again

UN watchdog urges action to prevent another P&O Ferries scandal

He told ITV News: “We were really shocked by what happened in March 2022. We couldn’t accept that a company can sack 800 seafarers like this. So we needed to do something.

“Not only react, but to show that politics, show that government has to act to protect citizens and seafarers.”

The UK government has been strongly criticised by unions for doing “nothing” about P&O Ferries’ treatment of workers, despite its stern words after 800 workers were sacked and replaced by international agency workers on much reduced wages in March 2022.

In June, however, the UK government’s main response to the sackings will come into force: the UK’s Seafarers’ Wages Act. This seeks to ensure ferry workers are paid the UK minimum wage in UK waters regardless of the flag the ship sails under.

But fears persist among unions that the new law will not be properly enforced, because the onus will be on ports themselves to request a declaration of wages paid by each ship and impose surcharges or prevent harbour access where pay falls short. French ports will also be expected to bar vessels and enact fines under the country’s new law.

The surcharge imposed by ports should not be less expensive to pay than to pay seafarers a fair wage, the Act stipulates.

The Act does not specifically address shift length and rest periods. These are covered by the Seafarers’ Charter, the provision of which are voluntary.

The new French law will, however, also tackle the length of shifts some P&O Ferries workers are having to work, with crews working seven days a week for up to 17 weeks at a time without a break.

Berville described these shifts as “dangerous” and “not moral”.

The new law sets a maximum of 14 consecutive days on shift for crews working on ships which dock at French ports.

“Can you imagine working for two months without a single day of rest?” Berville said. “How can you, after two months, be in full command of what you’re doing?”

He said the law would apply to all operators serving cross-Channel routes, such as Dover to Calais and Poole to Cherbourg, adding that the highest minimum wage would apply.

The new law was passed unanimously by the Assemblée Nationale and it gives ferry operators three months to comply. If they don’t, they will face sanctions.

Persistent breaches will result in a fine for the ferry company of up to €7,500 (£6,382) for each crew member involved, and a fine and a possible prison sentence of up to six months for executives.

P&O Ferries and Irish Ferries, another operator that pays less than the national minimum wages of the UK and France, are yet to fully respond to the new French law. Brittany Ferries, however, welcomed the legislation when first introduced in the French legislature in 2023.

“Lawmakers have taken a stand on both sides of the Channel to prevent the proliferation of the low-wage model on ferry routes and Brittany Ferries stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” said Christophe Mathieu CEO Brittany Ferries, at the time.

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

