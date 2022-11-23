NHSLatest NewsMenopauseFlexible working

NHS menopause guidance recommends flexible working

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

NHS England has published new national menopause guidance, which recommends that health workers could be offered flexible working and occupational health support to help them manage their symptoms.

Launching the guidance, chief executive Amanda Pritchard said many employees were “silently suffering” with their menopause symptoms and were either too embarrassed to broach the subject with their managers, or experienced a “lack of support” when they did.

Writing in the Telegraph, Pritchard urged other employers to adopt similar menopause-friendly practices, which could include offering staff menopause training, lighter uniforms, fans and menopause support groups.

She said: “Our guidance has been intentionally designed to be transferable to other workplaces too, so I hope organisations and women beyond the NHS can also benefit.

“The NHS is the biggest employer of women in the country – 1 million work for the NHS and up to 260,000 could be approaching or going through menopause, and for many, this can be a difficult transition.

Menopause

Writing a workplace menopause policy: a guide for HR

Make menopause a protected characteristic, say MPs

“Menopause is not a health condition, it’s a stage of life, and I want all women facing this transition in the NHS to have access to the right support to stay in and thrive at work.”

Recent research found that almost two-thirds of men across various sectors admitted they did not know what to do if menopause or perimenopause symptoms were affecting a colleague’s ability to do their job.

The NHS menopause guidance suggests that line managers should:

  • reassure employees that they can ask for menopause support
  • increase their knowledge and awareness of symptoms
  • form links with occupational health and employee assistance programmes to understand how they can support staff
  • share details of the menopause support available
  • encourage attendance at menopause support groups and peer networks
  • have health and wellbeing conversations with staff to consider whether any reasonable adjustments are needed
  • consider offering flexible working

NHS employers should consider whether uniforms in breathable fabrics are available and whether temperatures can be adjusted or desk fans provided for those who need them, the guidance says.

It reiterates the importance of recognising that transgender, non-binary or intersex staff often face difficulties in asking for menopause support, and says that managers should allow these staff to take the lead in these conversations.

There is also new guidance around how menopause-related absence should be recorded in NHS electronic records.

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Autumn statement: ‘Skills shortages have not been addressed’

Autumn statement: 4 things HR might have missed

Autumn Statement: National living wage for 2023 confirmed

Personnel Today Awards 2022: Liverpool Heart and Chest...

Personnel Today Awards 2022: NHS England attends to...

NHS waits hit another record, increasing the concern...

Nurses announce first national strike in 106 years

Increase of 115% in skilled worker applications from...

A third of public sector workers considering a...

Major NHS union launches strike ballot over pay