Record pay rises will not keep pace with inflation: CIPD outlook

The CIPD's latest quarterly Labour Market Outlook also found evidence that employers are increasingly advertising roles as flexible and are upskilling existing employees to help overcome labour shortages. Employers anticipate making pay awards of a median of 3%, the highest since 2012-13 when the survey began using its current methods. The CIPD surveyed more than 1,000 employers in January 2022 about their hiring, pay and redundancy intentions for the first quarter of the year. More than two-thirds (70%) of employers said they planned to recruit in the following three months and just one in 10 (11%) planned to make redundancies. Redundancy intentions were significantly higher before the pandemic, at 16% in winter 2019-20. Almost half (46%) of UK employers reported having vacancies that were hard-to-fill. Two thirds of employers (64%) anticipate problems filling vacancies in the next six months, with a third (33%) expecting these problems to be “significant”. In the past six months almost half (48%) of employers with hard-to-fill vacancies had increased wages to attract new hires and 46% of employers have advertised more jobs as flexible, found the survey.Efforts to improve workforce retention were on the rise. Two-fifths of employers (41%) reported increased employee turnover or difficulty with retaining people over the last six months. To address this, 46% of employers with retention difficulties have r