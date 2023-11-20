Latest NewsPay & benefitsUK regional diversity

Pay in Leeds is best outside London

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Clarence Dock in Leeds, where average advertised salaries are the second highest after London
Shutterstock
Clarence Dock in Leeds, where average advertised salaries are the second highest after London
Shutterstock

Leeds is the city with the highest-paying jobs outside London, according to data from jobs site Adzuna.

Its analysis of more than 1 million advertised roles showed that average advertised pay in Leeds is £37,823, according to the site. Close behind are Cambridge (£37,692), Bristol (£37,281) and Manchester (£36,690).

London postcodes dominate the highest-paid list, with East Central London the wealthiest postcode area by salary – dominated as it is by employers in the Square Mile financial district.

Major employers in Leeds include Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri, and Direct Line. Broadcaster Channel 4 has also recently set up its UK HQ in Leeds.

The lowest-paid postcode area in Adzuna’s analysis was the Outer Hebrides, where average advertised salaries were £17,428, followed by Telford (£24,723) and Lerwick in Shetland (£26,624).

In south-west England, the seaside resort of Torquay in Devon and Dorchester in Dorset were also among the 10 lowest-paid postcodes.

Regional pay

Regional bias in women’s pay revealed 

Pay growth slowing, but still above inflation 

Those showing the largest salary rises in the past year were Paisley (up 14.3%), Oldham (up 11.3%), and Dumfries and Galloway (up 8.8%).

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said that job seeking should not be a “postcode lottery”.

“Those looking for lucrative work could start by searching in postcode areas with higher average paycheques and our data shows areas like Leeds and Manchester are great options,” he said.

“It can pay to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to move location.

“For remote workers, focusing the job search on areas at the top of the salary charts could help you bag a pay rise, while considering a commute could mean a salary lift for those working in the office.”

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

