Pay in Leeds is best outside London

Leeds is the city with the highest-paying jobs outside London, according to data from jobs site Adzuna.

Its analysis of more than 1 million advertised roles showed that average advertised pay in Leeds is £37,823, according to the site. Close behind are Cambridge (£37,692), Bristol (£37,281) and Manchester (£36,690).

London postcodes dominate the highest-paid list, with East Central London the wealthiest postcode area by salary – dominated as it is by employers in the Square Mile financial district.

Major employers in Leeds include Asda, First Direct, Yorkshire Bank, Centrica, Evri, and Direct Line. Broadcaster Channel 4 has also recently set up its UK HQ in Leeds.

The lowest-paid postcode area in Adzuna’s analysis was the Outer Hebrides, where average advertised salaries were £17,428, followed by Telford (£24,723) and Lerwick in Shetland (£26,624).

In south-west England, the seaside resort of Torquay in Devon and Dorchester in Dorset were also among the 10 lowest-paid postcodes.

Those showing the largest salary rises in the past year were Paisley (up 14.3%), Oldham (up 11.3%), and Dumfries and Galloway (up 8.8%).

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said that job seeking should not be a “postcode lottery”.

“Those looking for lucrative work could start by searching in postcode areas with higher average paycheques and our data shows areas like Leeds and Manchester are great options,” he said.

“It can pay to look a little further afield when considering a new role, even if you don’t want to move location.

“For remote workers, focusing the job search on areas at the top of the salary charts could help you bag a pay rise, while considering a commute could mean a salary lift for those working in the office.”

