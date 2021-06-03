Personnel Today Awards 2021 deadline extended

Organisations can now apply for two more weeks to perfect their entries for the Personnel Today Awards 2021.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, celebrate HR and L&D teams and suppliers that have made an outstanding impact with their people policies and delivered tangible benefits to their organisations.

Following numerous enquiries, we’ve decided to extend our final entry deadline to 18 June for organisations that apply for more time. You can register for the extension here.

Remember, you can enter the same piece of work into different categories as long as you address the criteria.

Organisations can submit their entries for 24 categories, including the introduction of the new People and Purpose Award, which recognises employers that have purpose and meaning at the heart of what they do and embed sustainability into their decision making.

A full list of awards categories and criteria are available on the Personnel Today Awards website.

The shortlist will be announced later this summer.

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to a finalists’ party on 7 September and to attend the awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 16 November. Previous hosts include Sally Phillips, Claudia Winkleman, Hugh Dennis and Alexander Armstrong.

