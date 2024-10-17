Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Family-Friendly Employer of the Year

Offering family-friendly benefits and policies can help organisations attract and retain a wider pool of talent. Shortlisted companies in the Family-Friendly Employer of the Year category have seen improved engagement and performance through such initiatives.

AtkinsRéalis

Engineering and nuclear services company AtkinsRéalis has worked hard to create a family-friendly environment in a traditionally male-dominated sector. In a bid to attract and retain more female talent, it has made significant improvements to its family leave policies after gathering employee feedback and conducting thorough research. Maternity and adoption leave were increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks on full pay, while paternity leave was rebranded as partner leave and extended to four paid weeks.

The company has normalised flexible working for all employees, ensuring it is available to everyone, not just parents. Employees have been able to request flexible working since their first day of employment, and there is no limit to the number of applications they can make.

Regular webinars promote this, and the company’s commitment to work-life balance is evident in its employee engagement survey, where 96% of respondents expressed satisfaction with their working arrangements.

Additionally, the company supports families through an employee-led parenting network, providing resources, webinars, and even a buddy scheme to help employees transition into parenthood. Awareness of sensitive topics such as pregnancy loss and fertility treatments is also actively promoted, with toolkits offering guidance and support to staff.

Citi in partnership with Bright Horizons

Citi is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment supported by progressive policies and a variety of benefits that enhance physical, mental, family, social, and financial wellbeing. The bank’s goal is to ensure a supportive workplace where every employee feels valued, helping them to balance work, life, and family responsibilities effectively.

Citi has committed to attracting and retaining diverse talent, with a target of having 50% of female recruits by 2025. Through a partnership with childcare provider Bright Horizons, it has expanded its range of family support benefits to include Back-Up Care for dependents, virtual tutoring for employees’ children, adult and elder care, and a parental leave toolkit. The company has worked to ensure that its approach supports employees at every life stage, making the most of existing benefits to help them find a better balance.

Citi introduced the expanded benefits in response to employee feedback, introducing more flexibility and personalisation. These initiatives aim to reduce the mental load on parents and caregivers, allowing them to focus on both work and family without compromise. The impact of the programmes has been overwhelmingly positive, with employees reporting higher levels of engagement and enhanced ability to juggle their work and home lives.

E.ON UK

E.ON aims to be an employer of choice by offering flexibility and inclusivity as key components of its employee experience. It has introduced family-friendly benefits that are gender-neutral, such as Equal Parent Leave, neonatal care leave, pregnancy loss leave and fertility leave, all available at full pay. These initiatives reflect the company’s belief in the equal importance of both parents in a child’s care. E.ON recognises that parenting journeys differ, and so its policies offer wide-ranging support.

To ensure flexibility and meet diverse needs, Equal Parent Leave allows employees to use this leave in a way similar to annual leave. The company has also focused on creating a culture where everyone feels supported, offering resources such as career coaching, parenting journey guides, and monthly listening cafés to help employees manage work-life balance.

These efforts have led to an increase in job applications, as well as recognition through several awards, including the Working Dads Employer Award and a TLC Lions Award. The utility company’s commitment to flexible working, equal parenting, and family-friendly policies has enhanced the wellbeing of its employees, supporting them in meaningful moments like a child’s first day of school or birthday, while fostering a supportive work environment.

Kier

Kier is a leading provider of construction, infrastructure services and property developments and is built by brilliant people. The group recognises the privilege of having talented individuals and prioritises creating an inclusive and enjoyable workplace. While this approach adds business value, it also believes that this is fundamentally the right thing to do. For this reason, offering market-leading benefits and fostering a culture where employees can bring their best selves to work has always been a priority.

Kier’s family-friendly policies have made significant strides in making the construction industry more inclusive. Its commitment to retaining and attracting talent is at the core of its people strategy, moving from a culture of merely surviving to one that thrives. The company has developed comprehensive family-friendly benefits to support employees throughout their careers. These benefits include enhanced maternity, paternity, adoption, and surrogacy leave, as well as flexible working opportunities in a large percentage of vacancies and support for carers and those experiencing pregnancy loss.

Kier has also introduced inclusive personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to accommodate the needs of all workers, including those of different genders and religious backgrounds.

Nest – National Employment Savings Trust

Nest was established by the government in 2010 to provide its auto-enrolment workplace pension scheme. It has over 13 million members and employs more than 300 staff. The organisation recognises the importance of supporting its employees to balance work and life, and it strives to make a positive impact on their wellbeing. This not only benefits the organisation but also its members, as a better work-life balance leads to reduced absenteeism, improved productivity, and greater job satisfaction.

A key part of Nest’s wellbeing strategy is its family-friendly policies, which support employees in managing their personal responsibilities. These policies aim to promote equity by encouraging all colleagues, regardless of gender, to share care responsibilities. Nest’s initiatives, such as the Equal Parenthood Policy, flexible working options, and leave for fertility treatments or pregnancy loss, are designed to be inclusive and supportive of all family structures.

In a recent staff survey, 80% of employees reported a good balance between work and personal life, with 82% feeling genuinely supported to work flexibly. This commitment to wellbeing has contributed to strong business performance, a reduction in sickness rates, and positive feedback from employees. Nest’s focus on family-friendly initiatives has also improved its reputation, attracting more applicants and fostering a culture where diversity and inclusion are valued.