Personnel Today Awards 2024: King’s College London crowned overall winner

by Jo Faragher
King’s College London has secured the coveted overall winner award at the 26th Personnel Today Awards for an impactful and wide-ranging HR programme.

The university also won the HR Team of the Year award, where judges praised them for their strategic commitment to creating a staff community.

Through a comprehensive staff survey, expanding the organisational development team and identifying key improvement areas, the team reduced staff attrition by almost half, enhanced internal promotion and improved inclusion.

Approaching 900 leaders in HR, recruitment and L&D attended the 2024 Personnel Today Awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

Comedian and star of The IT Crowd and Channel 4’s Travel Man, Richard Ayoade was the host for the evening.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss thanked everyone for their continuing support of the annual event, highlighting the “compassion, creativity and compassion” of HR professionals through often-chaotic times.

“Tonight we recognise all that HR has done to help people perform at their peak, to make work a positive part of their lives and to create fulfilling, friendly workplaces,”he said.

“The judges were really struck by the impressive standard of this year’s entrants – everyone who made the shortlists for their category should be very proud.”

This year there were a total of 26 categories, with more than 100 employers shortlisted.

The highly sought-after HR Director of the Year Award, sponsored by LHH, was won by Angela Williams at Corsearch. Judges praised her “visionary leadership and impact” after she unified the systems and culture of eight acquired companies.

The full list of award winners is below. To find out more about each of them and the runners-up click on the category name. Photos of 2024 winners will be uploaded soon.

 

PERSONNEL TODAY AWARDS 2024 WINNERS

Candidate Experience Award
Kier Group

Change Management Award
IMI

NU Concept Solutions logoDigital HR and Technology Award, sponsored by NU Concept Solutions
Deloitte UK

Early Careers Award
National Grid

Employee Experience Award – Larger Employers
Teleperformance

Employee Experience Award – Smaller Employers
Danske Bank UK

Employment Law Firm of the Year
Shakespeare Martineau

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – Larger Employers
Sanofi

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – Smaller Employers
IRIS Software Group

Excellence in Public Service HR Award
Department of Health Northern Ireland in partnership with Healthdaq

Family-friendly Employer of the Year
E.ON UK

Bank of Ireland logoHealth & Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Centrica in partnership with Benefex

HR Consultancy of the Year
Vero HR

HR Director of the Year, sponsored by LHHLHH
Angela Williams, Corsearch

HR Impact Award
Next in partnership with The TCM Group

HR Team of the Year
King’s College London

HR Tech Provider of the Year, sponsored by WisdomWisdom logo
Meet & Engage

Hybrid Working Award
E.ON UK

Innovation in Recruitment Award, sponsored by EY
Barratt Redrow in partnership with The School Outreach Company

L&D Supplier of the Year
escalla

Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers
Grant Thornton UK

Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers
Witherslack Group

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award
Deloitte UK

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year
PeopleScout in partnership with Heathrow

Talent Management Award
Rolls-Royce

Workplace Culture Award, sponsored by NatWestNatWest logo
Busy Bees Nurseries

 

Overall winner
King’s College London

 

Personnel Today Awards sponsors: Bank of Ireland, EY, LHH, NatWest, NU Concept Solutions, Wisdom and Employee Benefits Live 2024.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

