Personnel Today Awards 2024: King’s College London crowned overall winner

King’s College London has secured the coveted overall winner award at the 26th Personnel Today Awards for an impactful and wide-ranging HR programme.

The university also won the HR Team of the Year award, where judges praised them for their strategic commitment to creating a staff community.

Through a comprehensive staff survey, expanding the organisational development team and identifying key improvement areas, the team reduced staff attrition by almost half, enhanced internal promotion and improved inclusion.

Approaching 900 leaders in HR, recruitment and L&D attended the 2024 Personnel Today Awards held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

Comedian and star of The IT Crowd and Channel 4’s Travel Man, Richard Ayoade was the host for the evening.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss thanked everyone for their continuing support of the annual event, highlighting the “compassion, creativity and compassion” of HR professionals through often-chaotic times.

“Tonight we recognise all that HR has done to help people perform at their peak, to make work a positive part of their lives and to create fulfilling, friendly workplaces,”he said.

“The judges were really struck by the impressive standard of this year’s entrants – everyone who made the shortlists for their category should be very proud.”

This year there were a total of 26 categories, with more than 100 employers shortlisted.

The highly sought-after HR Director of the Year Award, sponsored by LHH, was won by Angela Williams at Corsearch. Judges praised her “visionary leadership and impact” after she unified the systems and culture of eight acquired companies.

The full list of award winners is below. To find out more about each of them and the runners-up click on the category name. Photos of 2024 winners will be uploaded soon.

PERSONNEL TODAY AWARDS 2024 WINNERS

Candidate Experience Award

Kier Group

Change Management Award

IMI

Digital HR and Technology Award, sponsored by NU Concept Solutions

Deloitte UK

Early Careers Award

National Grid

Employee Experience Award – Larger Employers

Teleperformance

Employee Experience Award – Smaller Employers

Danske Bank UK

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Shakespeare Martineau

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – Larger Employers

Sanofi

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – Smaller Employers

IRIS Software Group

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Department of Health Northern Ireland in partnership with Healthdaq

Family-friendly Employer of the Year

E.ON UK

Health & Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Centrica in partnership with Benefex

HR Consultancy of the Year

Vero HR

HR Director of the Year, sponsored by LHH

Angela Williams, Corsearch

HR Impact Award

Next in partnership with The TCM Group

HR Team of the Year

King’s College London

HR Tech Provider of the Year, sponsored by Wisdom

Meet & Engage

Hybrid Working Award

E.ON UK

Innovation in Recruitment Award, sponsored by EY

Barratt Redrow in partnership with The School Outreach Company

L&D Supplier of the Year

escalla

Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers

Grant Thornton UK

Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers

Witherslack Group

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

Deloitte UK

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year

PeopleScout in partnership with Heathrow

Talent Management Award

Rolls-Royce

Workplace Culture Award, sponsored by NatWest

Busy Bees Nurseries

Overall winner

King’s College London