Personnel Today Awards 2022 winners revealed

Dishoom has been crowned the overall winner at this year’s Personnel Today Awards for its drive, passion and innovative planning.

The restaurant chain secured both the Learning & Development Award and Health & Wellbeing Award (Private Sector) at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane this evening. It was shortlisted in no fewer than five categories, and our judges commended it for its great teamwork, flexibility and innovation at a time of uncertainty.

Dishoom has introduced colleague-led initiatives that have “really moved the dial” on employee wellbeing and delivered bite-sized learning content for employees who need to get up to speed quickly.

More than 800 leaders in HR, recruitment and L&D attended the Personnel Today Awards 2022 ceremony, which celebrates outstanding achievements and innovation in the people function.

Attendees were entertained by comedian and actress Lucy Porter, who regularly appears on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and The Unbelievable Truth, before the Personnel Today Awards 2022 winners were announced.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “Massive congratulations to all our fantastic winners. It truly has been a night to remember and everyone who made the shortlists should be very proud of their achievements. Well done everybody!”

The coveted HR Team of the Year title, sponsored by PeopleScout, went to Global Banking School for its work on an international expansion plan that saw dramatic growth in staff numbers in just three years. Our judges were impressed by the high levels of engagement and strong organisational design and culture.

Justin Johnson from contract catering organisation Elior UK was crowned HR Director of the Year for his work in developing a loyal team and guiding them from junior positions to the key managerial roles they hold now. A truly inspirational leader, our judges remarked.

New for this year were two workplace culture awards, sponsored by HSBC UK. Engineering group IMI secured the Workplace Culture Award for Larger Organisations, impressing our judges by demonstrating how a global company can create “one big team”, while Grosvenor Property UK won the Workplace Culture Award for Smaller Organisations for its powerful framework and excellent HR implementation.

PERSONNEL TODAY AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

Savills

Candidate Experience Award sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs

Dee Set

Change Management Award

Eton College

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Irwin Mitchell

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by The Guardian Jobs

DPD UK

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

RHP Group

Health & Wellbeing Award (Private) sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Dishoom

Health & Wellbeing Award (Public) sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

NHS England and Improvement & Passe-Partout Consulting

HR Consultancy of the Year

Phase 3

HR Director of the Year

Justin Johnson, Elior UK

HR Impact Award sponsored by XpertHR

Pets at Home Group

HR Team of the Year sponsored by PeopleScout

Global Banking School

HR Tech Provider of the Year

OpenBlend

HR Technology Award

Peninsula

Innovation in Recruitment Award sponsored by MyGWork

Paddy Power, part of Flutter UK & Ireland

Learning & Development Award sponsored by Whatmedia

Dishoom

Learning & Development Supplier of the Year

The Happy Learning Company

Performance Management Award sponsored by Lattice

AstraZeneca in partnership with LHH and Advantexe

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award sponsored by Employee Benefits

E.ON and Edenred

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year

Saville Assessment

Talent Management Award sponsored by FEM

Rolls-Royce

Workplace Culture Award – Larger Organisations sponsored by HSBC

IMI

Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Organisations sponsored by HSBC

Grosvenor Property UK

Overall Winner

Dishoom

