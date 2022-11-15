Personnel Today Awards 2022 winners revealed

Dishoom has been crowned the overall winner at this year’s Personnel Today Awards for its drive, passion and innovative planning.
The restaurant chain secured both the Learning & Development Award and Health & Wellbeing Award (Private Sector) at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane this evening. It was shortlisted in no fewer than five categories, and our judges commended it for its great teamwork, flexibility and innovation at a time of uncertainty.
Dishoom has introduced colleague-led initiatives that have “really moved the dial” on employee wellbeing and delivered bite-sized learning content for employees who need to get up to speed quickly.
More than 800 leaders in HR, recruitment and L&D attended the Personnel Today Awards 2022 ceremony, which celebrates outstanding achievements and innovation in the people function.
Attendees were entertained by comedian and actress Lucy Porter, who regularly appears on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You and The Unbelievable Truth, before the Personnel Today Awards 2022 winners were announced.
Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “Massive congratulations to all our fantastic winners. It truly has been a night to remember and everyone who made the shortlists should be very proud of their achievements. Well done everybody!”
The coveted HR Team of the Year title, sponsored by PeopleScout, went to Global Banking School for its work on an international expansion plan that saw dramatic growth in staff numbers in just three years. Our judges were impressed by the high levels of engagement and strong organisational design and culture.
Justin Johnson from contract catering organisation Elior UK was crowned HR Director of the Year for his work in developing a loyal team and guiding them from junior positions to the key managerial roles they hold now. A truly inspirational leader, our judges remarked.
New for this year were two workplace culture awards, sponsored by HSBC UK. Engineering group IMI secured the Workplace Culture Award for Larger Organisations, impressing our judges by demonstrating how a global company can create “one big team”, while Grosvenor Property UK won the Workplace Culture Award for Smaller Organisations for its powerful framework and excellent HR implementation.
PERSONNEL TODAY AWARDS 2022 WINNERS
Apprenticeship Employer of the Year
Savills
Candidate Experience Award sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs
Dee Set
Change Management Award
Eton College
Employment Law Firm of the Year
Irwin Mitchell
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award sponsored by The Guardian Jobs
DPD UK
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
RHP Group
Health & Wellbeing Award (Private) sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
Dishoom
Health & Wellbeing Award (Public) sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
NHS England and Improvement & Passe-Partout Consulting
HR Consultancy of the Year
Phase 3
HR Director of the Year
Justin Johnson, Elior UK
HR Impact Award sponsored by XpertHR
Pets at Home Group
HR Team of the Year sponsored by PeopleScout
Global Banking School
HR Tech Provider of the Year
OpenBlend
HR Technology Award
Peninsula
Innovation in Recruitment Award sponsored by MyGWork
Paddy Power, part of Flutter UK & Ireland
Learning & Development Award sponsored by Whatmedia
Dishoom
Learning & Development Supplier of the Year
The Happy Learning Company
Performance Management Award sponsored by Lattice
AstraZeneca in partnership with LHH and Advantexe
Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award sponsored by Employee Benefits
E.ON and Edenred
Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year
Saville Assessment
Talent Management Award sponsored by FEM
Rolls-Royce
Workplace Culture Award – Larger Organisations sponsored by HSBC
IMI
Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Organisations sponsored by HSBC
Grosvenor Property UK
Overall Winner
Dishoom
