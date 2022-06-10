Latest NewsPT Awards

Personnel Today Awards 2022 deadline extended

The entry deadline for the Personnel Today Awards 2022 has been extended until Friday 17 June, giving you one more week to finalise and submit your entries.

The deadline has been extended following an overwhelming number of requests to enter the awards. Those who would like an extension need to register here.

The same project can be entered into as many categories as you like, as long as the entry meets the criteria. Full list of categories and criteria can be found in our entry guide.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss said: “Due to overwhelming demand we have decided to extend this year’s entry deadline to give HR and L&D teams the best chance of success. We can’t wait to see the work you’ve done over a challenging year and we look forward to seeing you at the awards ceremony in November.”

The winners will be announced on 15 November 2022 at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Almost 800 HR professionals attended last year’s event, which was hosted by Russell Kane.

This year there are 24 categories, including a new award for Candidate Experience, which rewards employers that have developed a seamless and positive experience for job applicants. Other new awards for 2022 include Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year and the Workplace Culture Award.

