Latest NewsPregnancy and maternity discriminationRedundancyWorking from home

HR worker wins £20k for pregnancy discrimination

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The tribunal ruled that Powell being offered a lesser role was 'not a coincidence'
Stock pic from Shutterstock
The tribunal ruled that Powell being offered a lesser role was 'not a coincidence'
Stock pic from Shutterstock

An HR administrator has been awarded £19,600 in compensation for pregnancy discrimination.

Miss Powell worked for One Transport UK in the HR team and claimed that the company made 16 cumulative breaches of contract that led to her resigning in January 2023.

She could not lodge a claim for unfair or constructive dismissal as she had not been continuously employed at the transportation company for two years when she left, but she successfully won a claim for discrimination on the grounds of pregnancy and maternity.

Powell told the tribunal that a month after telling her employer that she was expecting a baby, she was told she was called in for a probationary meeting. At the meeting, she was told she would be dismissed due to a “downturn in business” at the company and was offered a job with fewer hours and lower pay.

Pregnancy discrimination

Pregnant HR exec sent laughing emojis after redundancy wins £21k

Solicitor made redundant after revealing pregnancy awarded £26k 

However, Judge Catherine Rayner found the pregnancy announcement and the dismissal conversation to be “more than a coincidence”, and that there was no evidence of a financial downturn. Another employee had been given a pay rise.

Powell returned to the role with lower hours and pay and was told she would have to work from the office every day, while other employees were allowed to work from home.

She said this made her pregnancy a “stressful and difficult time” and affected her mental health. She also told the tribunal that she had failed to be invited to the Christmas party.

The tribunal found there was “no explanation from the company as to why it was necessary for Ms Powell to work solely in the office”. Powell then went off sick in January 2023 due to stress, adding that she could not reach the bathroom in the office as a result of being pregnant.

No pregnancy risk assessment had been conducted, the tribunal found, and there was little communication about changes to administration systems while she was on sick leave.

Around the same time, allegations were made against her about misconduct and she was invited to a disciplinary hearing.

The tribunal judgment said these were “exaggerated and trumped-up” charges, and said the company was “looking for excuses to criticise her”.

Powell won damages totalling £19,600, including £15,000 for injury to feelings.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in recruitment consultancy on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in recruitment consultancy

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Pregnant HR exec sent laughing emojis after redundancy...

Solicitor made redundant after revealing pregnancy awarded £26k

Tribunal awards employee £20k for pregnancy discrimination

EHRC updates pregnancy and maternity protections guidance

Redundancy rights on maternity leave: April 2024 changes

Pregnant woman stereotyped as emotional wins constructive dismissal...

Pregnant teacher discriminated against during pandemic

Worker who ‘had baby at wrong time’ wins...

Process of enshrining EU-derived worker protections into UK...

Labour could double tribunal claim time limit