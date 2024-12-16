Employment lawLatest NewsPregnancy and maternity discriminationUnfair dismissal

Mothercare discriminated against employee on maternity leave

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Baby products business Mothercare created a “sham” redundancy to sack an employee who took maternity leave.

The retailer, which claims its brand “resonates strongly with families the world over”,  unfairly dismissed Nichola Osborn, a tribunal ruled.

Its technical manager took legal action against the firm after she was replaced with a man following a restructuring exercise.

Mothercare, which had kept the franchise arm of its business after it entered into administration in 2019 and trades from 450-plus stores globally, sacked Osborn in December 2021.

She had worked for the company since 2016 and took maternity leave in 2020.

Maternity discrimination

Administrator sacked for maternity leave pregnancy wins £29,000

Over half of women face maternity discrimination

HR worker wins £20k for pregnancy discrimination

At the time of her pregnancy, she had proposed to her manager that she start looking for maternity cover but was informed it wasn’t necessary, the tribunal heard.

It found this to be “a legitimate business decision”, however, the company’s new chief product officer later began a restructuring process and decided to bring in a particular candidate to replace Osborn.

The employment judge said: “We have been provided with no contemporaneous emails or other documentation dealing with how it was that the decision to make the claimant’s role redundant was arrived at. We find this extraordinary.”

The tribunal found she had then started managing her out of the business. It ruled Osborn had been treated unfavourably because of her maternity leave, stating “there was no genuine redundancy situation”.

However, it dismissed her claims for automatically unfair dismissal and sex discrimination.

Mothercare has been contacted for comment.

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

