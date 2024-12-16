Mothercare discriminated against employee on maternity leave

Baby products business Mothercare created a “sham” redundancy to sack an employee who took maternity leave.

The retailer, which claims its brand “resonates strongly with families the world over”, unfairly dismissed Nichola Osborn, a tribunal ruled.

Its technical manager took legal action against the firm after she was replaced with a man following a restructuring exercise.

Mothercare, which had kept the franchise arm of its business after it entered into administration in 2019 and trades from 450-plus stores globally, sacked Osborn in December 2021.

She had worked for the company since 2016 and took maternity leave in 2020.

At the time of her pregnancy, she had proposed to her manager that she start looking for maternity cover but was informed it wasn’t necessary, the tribunal heard.

It found this to be “a legitimate business decision”, however, the company’s new chief product officer later began a restructuring process and decided to bring in a particular candidate to replace Osborn.

The employment judge said: “We have been provided with no contemporaneous emails or other documentation dealing with how it was that the decision to make the claimant’s role redundant was arrived at. We find this extraordinary.”

The tribunal found she had then started managing her out of the business. It ruled Osborn had been treated unfavourably because of her maternity leave, stating “there was no genuine redundancy situation”.

However, it dismissed her claims for automatically unfair dismissal and sex discrimination.

Mothercare has been contacted for comment.

