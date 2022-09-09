Queen Elizabeth II: Mail and rail strikes suspended

Communications and rail unions have suspended industrial action planned over the coming weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the Communication Workers Union called off today’s strike at Royal Mail as a mark of respect.

In a tweet yesterday the CWU said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

On Wednesday, the union announced its 115,000 members will strike for 48 hours on 30 September and 1 October, in its ongoing dispute over pay.

After the Royal Family announced the Queen’s death, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it was also calling off strikes planned for next week.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “The RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth. The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

Upon the news that HM Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.

TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning. pic.twitter.com/dgHdv494Im — TSSA (@TSSAunion) September 8, 2022

Similarly the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association cancelled its planned industrial action. In a statement the TSSA said: “Upon the news that HM Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.

“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning. The union pays respect to Britain’s longest serving monarch.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs