Specialist BMA doctors’ committee could launch strike vote

A third group of hospital doctors in England could be set to go on strike unless they can reach a pay settlement with the Department of Health.

The specialist, associate specialist and specialist doctors (SAS) committee, part of doctors’ union the British Medical Association, said that if an acceptable offer was not presented before 20 September, it will ballot for industrial action.

Dr Ujjwala Mohite, chair of the committee, said that while preliminary talks have been encouraging, the government was yet to present an offer that “seeks to reverse years of pay erosion for SAS doctors”.

She pointed out that SAS doctors tended to be senior and highly experienced medical professionals who decided not to go down the traditional consultant or GP pathway. Many work in hospitals alongside junior doctors and consultants, or in the community.

Many doctors choose to become SAS doctors rather than enter highly specialised training and work directly with patients. They are a diverse group of medical professionals with a range of skills and experience.

Junior doctors staged their fifth strike since the pay dispute began last weekend, over four days between 11 and 14 August. Consultants are due to walk out for two days later this month.

Junior doctor members of the BMA in Scotland accepted a pay deal from the Scottish government yesterday (17 August), of 12.4% for 2023/24.

Dr Mohite said: “Not many people will have heard of SAS doctors, but they play an incredibly important role in the NHS, making up the trinity of hospital doctors alongside consultants and junior doctors.

“Like our colleagues, we have seen our value steadily erode over the past 15 years, leaving many wondering whether they should stay working in the health service.

“With every doctor that reduces their hours or leaves altogether, the less safe it becomes for those who are left; risking exhaustion, burnout, and yet more doctors deciding to move out of the NHS. Our patients deserve the highest quality of care, but we are seriously struggling to deliver that when so many SAS doctors feel undervalued.”

