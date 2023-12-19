ScotlandLatest NewsPayrollTax

Scotland creates new ‘advanced’ income tax band

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Finance secretary Shona Robison announced Scotland's new advanced income tax band in Holyrood
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Finance secretary Shona Robison announced Scotland's new advanced income tax band in Holyrood
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

A new ‘advanced’ tax band is to be created for higher earners in Scotland, while those on top salaries will see their income tax increase.

Scotland’s finance secretary Shona Robison, who delivered her 2024-25 budget announcement this afternoon (19 December), said that from the next financial year there will be a new 45% “advanced” income tax rate for people in Scotland earning £75,001-£125,140 a year.

People earning over £125,140, who pay the top tax rate, will see their income tax rise from 47% to 48%.

The changes mean Scotland will have six income tax bands, while the rest of the UK has three.

The Scottish government estimates that 114,000 people will pay the new advanced tax rate, while about 40,000 will pay the top rate.

The current thresholds for the higher and top salary bands would be frozen instead of rising with inflation, which Robison said would generate an extra £307m through more people finding themselves in higher tax bands after being given pay rises.

Scotland is facing a £1.5bn black hole in its finances. Earlier this week, Robison said chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement had been “devastating” for Scottish finances, which could mean real terms cuts to public service spending.

Robison told Holyrood: “We’re fighting Westminster austerity with one hand tied behind our back.”

Next month national insurance contributions across the UK are set to be slashed from 12% to 10%.

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

Payroll opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more payroll jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

National insurance changes to come in next month

Autumn statement: National insurance cut to 10%

Managing the risks of ‘working from anywhere’ requests...

Extending OH tax breaks could cost ‘tens of...

HMRC proposes change to address IR35 tax overpayments

Budget 2023: number of returnees will be ‘modest’

Budget 2023: childcare reforms and ‘returnerships’ announced

Gary Lineker case ‘nothing to do with IR35’...

Termination payments: what are the tax rules?

Hybrid working and tax: what employers need to...