Latest NewsPay settlementsPay structures

Pay deals close the year on 6%

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The rise in median pay deals this year reflected employers' desire to support staff with the cost of living
Shutterstock
The rise in median pay deals this year reflected employers' desire to support staff with the cost of living
Shutterstock

The median basic pay award in the three months to November 2023 was 6%, for the eighth month in a row, according to XpertHR.

Only three rolling quarters in 2023 saw the median pay settlement dip below 6%, its analysis showed. All other periods remained consistent at 6%, a level not sustained for more than 30 years.

The jump from a median of 4% in 2022 reflected the high levels of inflation in the UK this year, explained Sheila Attwood, senior content manager, data and HR insights.

This was “a commitment from employers to help their employees with [the high cost of living] as much as possible”, she said.

Pay deals 2023

Pay settlements news 

National living wage increase: implications for employers 

“Inflation is now falling, and we expect the level of pay awards to follow suit. However, employers have indicated that there may only be a small drop-off – our prediction for the going rate of pay awards in 2024 sits at 5%.

“Organisations are still keeping a close eye on inflation but also the loosening of the labour market and the health of the economy – deteriorating conditions will likely drive pay awards down in the busy January and April months.”

The interquartile range remained unchanged for the third consecutive month, according to XpertHR, spanning two percentage points.

Based on 26 settlements representing just under half a million employees between 1 September and 30 November, the lower quartile remained high at 5%, while the upper quartile stood at 7%.

Public sector pay awards continued to surpass those in the private sector. In the 12 months to the end of November 2023, public sector pay awards stood 0.5 percentage points above the private sector and the median across the whole economy.

Over the course of 2023, XpertHR has analysed more than 1,000 pay settlements, and most were higher than in 2022.

By the end of November 2023, in a matched sample, 76.1% of 2023 pay settlements had higher values compared to the prior settlements for employees.

At November 2022 last year, the median pay award across the entire economy for the previous 12 months was 4%, so has increased by two percentage points.

November is traditionally a quieter time of year for pay deals, XpertHR pointed out.

A significant portion of deals in 2023 were clustered around the beginning of the year.

Nearly half (47.7%) of all 2023 deals came into effect in April, with one-third (32.5%) becoming effective in January. Consequently, by the end of April, the majority (87.3%) of all 2023 pay deals had been implemented.

 

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

 

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Younger and higher paid women more likely to...

National living wage increase: implications for employers

ONS: Pay growth falling as vacancies continue to...

Oxfam workers suspend first ever strike

Aldi announces pay rise for 2024

Wage stagnation has cost UK employees £10,700 a...

Ikea announces 2024 pay rises

RMT members accept train companies’ pay offer

Consultants could end strikes after fresh pay offer

Average pay settlement returns to 6%