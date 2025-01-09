Local authoritiesLatest NewsPublic sectorFlexible workingFour-day week

Second jobs at four-day council ‘nuttier than a squirrel’s brunch’

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Andrzej Rostek
Shutterstock / Andrzej Rostek

The situation at South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) has been described as “nuttier than a squirrel’s brunch” after a report revealed one in six four-day week employees have second jobs.

Independent councillor Dan Lentell has put forward a motion for the formal monitoring of second jobs after new figures showed 16% of the council’s staff worked elsewhere on their paid day off.

He told Personnel Today: “I’m 100% in favour of our society transitioning (where possible) towards more four-in-seven models of working. Life is for living and what’s the point of all this tech if we work longer than medieval serfs? But what’s happening at SCDC is nuttier than a squirrel’s brunch.”

Lentell questioned how residents could possibly benefit from staff working another job while on a full-time council salary.

Four-day working week

Government allows South Cambs four-day week to continue

Government could save £21m by allowing four-day week

Second major four-day week trial gets underway

SCDC, which first began trialling a four-day week two years ago, pays its employees a full salary on the basis they carry out 100% of their role requirements in 80% of their hours.

In 2024, Robertson Cooper’s health and wellbeing survey found that 16% of staff were carrying out other paid work on their day off – compared to just 1% when the trial started in 2023. However, the council’s waste services team had not participated at this stage.

According to SCDC, the figures were “not surprising” since it was aware of employees in this department having second jobs, such as evening cleaning work, before the trial began.

A spokesperson said: “It is not unusual in the shared waste service for these colleagues to take on second part-time jobs.”

The council stressed the key point is that the practice of a second job for all the employees surveyed pre-dated the trial.

However, Elliot Keck, head of campaigns at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Local taxpayers will rightly be worried that council staff balancing multiple jobs will not be able to deliver the high-quality services expected.

“South Cambridgeshire District Council have embarked on a reckless experiment that risks failing residents and leaving workers burnt out. Council bosses should bring the trial to an end and focus on providing for the people of South Cambridgeshire.”

The motion, which states that “full-time compensation should reflect full-time dedication to the duties and responsibilities of the council”, will be discussed on 14 January.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

UK labour market outlook uncertain post budget

Return to office ‘more about appearance than purpose’

Government could save £21m by allowing four-day week

Government allows South Cambs four-day week to continue

Second major four-day week trial gets underway

Government rejects four-day week accusations

Second four-day week pilot to begin in UK...

Council’s four-day week trial drives performance improvements

Half of employees would move jobs for four-day...

Four-day week could widen inequalities