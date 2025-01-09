Call for flexible working to support staff amid new weather warnings

The CIPD is urging employers to offer flexible working provisions as more weather warnings are issued across the UK.

Icy and wet conditions have been causing travel disruption to road and rail services, prompting the professional body for HR and people development to encourage businesses to support staff who may find it difficult to attend their usual place of work.

Claire McCartney, policy and practice manager at the CIPD, said: “During periods of extreme weather, employers should try to be as flexible as possible, in terms of where and when their staff work. Working from home, where this is possible, may allow employees to be more comfortable and productive and can support them to get their work done effectively.”

However, she acknowledged that not all roles allowed for remote working, suggesting employers and employees should work together to establish the best way for people to travel to and from the workplace.

McCartney said: “Flexibility in start and finish times can help employees navigate some of the challenges presented by icy conditions and travel disruption.”

She also advised employers to take action to ensure workspaces were as comfortable as possible for staff, including the provision of access to facilities and adequate heating.

“Official guidance suggests that the minimum temperature for working indoors should be at least 16°C, or 13°C if employees are doing rigorous physical work. Health and safety should be a number one priority, and employers should be particularly mindful of those with a disability or health condition,” McCartney added.

Acas agrees flexibility is key when getting to work becomes difficult or impossible because of travel disruption, highlighting that an employer has a duty of care for its people’s health and safety and therefore shouldn’t encourage employees to travel when it’s unsafe to do so.

It said employers could consider allowing staff to work from home, travel to the office at a later time in the day if the weather is expected to improve, work flexible hours, temporarily change hybrid arrangements by swapping home working days, swap shifts or temporarily adjust duties.

Acas recommends that when making arrangements, businesses should consider individual circumstances, maintain communication and be consistent in their decision-making, explaining their reasoning when required.

