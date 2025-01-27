Flexible workingFour-day weekWork-life balance

200 employers commit to permanent four-day week

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Employers from London were the most represented in those who have signed up to offer four-day working weeks
Shutterstock
Employers from London were the most represented in those who have signed up to offer four-day working weeks
Shutterstock

Two hundred UK companies have now signed up for a permanent four-day working week, according to the 4 Day Week Foundation.

The campaign group, which began its second research pilot of a four-day week in November, said the companies that have committed to running a shorter week with no loss of pay employ more than 5,000 people.

Joe Ryle, the foundation’s campaign director, said that the “nine-to-five, five-day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose. We are long overdue an update.”

Four-day week

Government rejects four-day week accusations 

Half of employees would move jobs for four-day week 

He added that with “50% more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives”.

The 4 Day Week Foundation said marketing, advertising and PR companies were the most represented, with 30 employers signing up. There were 29 employers in charity, NGOs and social care, and 24 in technology, IT and software.

London employers are the most likely to have committed to a four-day week, according to the campaign update, with 59 of the total.

The campaign’s latest trial involves 17 employers who will either run a four-day week or a nine-day fortnight. Its first trial, in 2022, saw more than half of the participants still working under the arrangements 18 months later.

The campaign trials have been tracked by academics at the University of Cambridge, Boston College and the Autonomy Institute, who will report back on the benefits and challenges reported by employers.

Companies that took part in the initial trial found that a four-day week reduced staff turnover, improved recruitment, and increased productivity.

Although research has shown that many employees would be happy to take a pay cut or would switch jobs for a shorter working week, a recent report into the arrangement at South Cambridgeshire District Council found that one in six employees working a four-day week had second jobs.

Since April 2024, employees have had the right to ask for flexible working arrangements, including changes to their working hours and days.

Suggestions that the new Labour government would “impose” a four-day week on businesses have proven unfounded.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Change management opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Change management jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Second jobs at four-day council ‘nuttier than a...

UK labour market outlook uncertain post budget

Return to office ‘more about appearance than purpose’

Government could save £21m by allowing four-day week

Government allows South Cambs four-day week to continue

Second major four-day week trial gets underway

Government rejects four-day week accusations

Second four-day week pilot to begin in UK...

Council’s four-day week trial drives performance improvements

Half of employees would move jobs for four-day...