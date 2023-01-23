Latest NewsTech sectorJob creation and losses

Spotify jobs cuts: 6% of workforce face redundancy   

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Shopify has said it will cut 6% of its global workforce. Photo: R Classen / Shutterstock
Shopify has said it will cut 6% of its global workforce. Photo: R Classen / Shutterstock

Spotify has become the latest tech company to announce job cuts to its global workforce.

The Stockholm-based music streaming firm said that around 6% of its workforce will be affected as it attempts to “bring costs more in line” and that one-on-one conversations were taking place today with those at risk.

In a message to staff CEO Daniel Ek explained that operating expenditure had grown at double the rate of revenues and that the gap between the two was unsustainable.

Tech job cuts

Amazon redundancies: is big tech facing a big shrink?

“While I believe this decision is right for Spotify, I understand that with our historic focus on growth, many of you will view this as a shift in our culture,” said Ek. “But as we evolve and grow as a business, so must our way of working while still staying true to our core values.

“As you are well aware, over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough. So while it is clear this path is the right one for Spotify, it doesn’t make it any easier – especially as we think about the many contributions these colleagues have made.”

He added: “Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company. I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today.”

Spotify employs around 700 people in the UK. Last week Alphabet announced it was shedding 12,000 jobs globally, which followed similar cuts at Microsoft and Facebook-owner Meta.

HR roles in IT, internet and new media on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in IT, internet and new media

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Google parent Alphabet to shed 12,000 jobs

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide

Demise of Britishvolt exposes empty hopes for thousands...

Chief people officer among LinkedIn’s fastest-growing roles

Cybersecurity is an HR issue, not just a...

UK Twitter workers allege redundancy was a ‘sham’

Amazon redundancies: is big tech facing a big...

Why equity isn’t equitable when it comes to...

Twitter offices close amid resignations

Increase of 115% in skilled worker applications from...