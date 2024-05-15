BenefitsBonusesLatest NewsPay & benefitsTotal reward

Driving up engagement a ‘necessity’ for better business performance

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Desk-based workers tended to have more generous benefit packages and see a greater correlation between engagement and performance
Shutterstock
Desk-based workers tended to have more generous benefit packages and see a greater correlation between engagement and performance
Shutterstock

Higher levels of employee engagement correlate with better business performance, but offering cash bonuses will not necessarily drive this, new research has found.

A study commissioned by Reward Gateway | Edenred asked more than 300 organisations in Australia, the US, the UK and the EU about their levels of engagement and what they have been doing to drive them.

Researchers collected metrics including eNPS scores, retention figures, productivity statistics, skills development, values alignment and wellbeing to gauge employees’ levels of engagement with their organisation.

It compared these with metrics capturing business performance, including customer satisfaction, revenue growth and profitability, detecting a “discernible correlation” between the combined scores for employee engagement and business outcome.

Reward and motivation

Two-fifths favour ‘protective benefits’ over salary 

Systemic reward: why we need a new approach to pay 

One of the key findings was that desk-based employers (where most employees work at a computer or are knowledge workers) tended to see a greater correlation between employee engagement and business outcomes compared to those where there are many frontline workers. They also tended to have more generous benefits packages.

Frontline organisations, in comparison, tended to have more task-driven working patterns so are not always easily contactable for engagement initiatives. These companies also tended to receive fewer benefits and have lower expectations of their benefits packages.

That said, employee engagement in frontline roles was often higher as they were more likely to see the direct impact of their jobs on customers and the business.

Employee engagement was the top priority influencing employers’ approaches to people strategy in the UK, and this was especially the case in frontline organisations. Forty-eight per cent of frontline employers said employee engagement was a top priority.

For desk-based workers, a focus on retention means ensuring a compensation, benefits or total rewards package that would be enticing for both existing and potential staff, researchers found.

In terms of the types of bonus on offer, cash bonuses only go so far, the study revealed.

High performers used to receiving a bonus may begin to see it as part of their overall compensation package, which removes the “sentiment of appreciation”, the report said. Low performers received no motivation from a cash bonus at all.

Nick Burns, CEO at Reward Gateway, said that prioritising high employee engagement is a “strategic necessity” to drive up business results. “Companies that fail to nurture an engaged workforce place themselves at a critical disadvantage versus their more invested competitors,” he said.

“However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to boosting engagement. Workforce dynamics are changing as new generations come into the workplace, preferred working patterns are ever-changing, and strategies that work for easy-to-reach desk-based workers can be harder to replicate when communication challenges arise among harder-to-reach workers such as those in retail, manufacturing or transport.”

Nebel Crowhurst, chief appreication officer at the company, said the findings would help HR show the tangible value of people initiatives. “For my whole career there’s been an ongoing discussion about how HR adds value, where we feel like we have to catch senior leaders at the right time. This means we can show that every incremental step we takw creates a ripple, and that there is a correlation between employee engagement and performance.”

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Real wages accelerate despite productivity falls

Lidl to match Aldi on hourly pay from...

Starting salaries grow at a faster pace

HR ‘could do better’ on employee experience

Less than a third to award above-inflation pay...

Goldman Sachs removes bonus cap for London employees

Pay awards drop slightly, but edge over inflation

Teachers to earn extra £6,000 to teach STEM

Free childcare plans: 40,000 extra staff needed by...

Pay a barrier to moving into green jobs