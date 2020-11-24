HR Dept apologises for graphic that ‘upset’ independent consultants

The graphic shared by the HR Dept

Outsourced HR support franchise The HR Dept has apologised after one of its franchisees posted a graphic on social media that was seen as derogatory by independent HR consultants.

The graphic, which was later removed after being posted on Friday, compared the services offered by The HR Dept with the services offered by call centre HR providers and independent HR providers. It sought to highlight why employers should choose The HR Dept over other services.

However, the graphic was met with significant criticism by independent HR consultants on LinkedIn, and it has since been shared widely.

This graphic was not created to be derogatory to independent HR consultants. However, we recognise and have apologised for the offence caused by the way it was presented” – The HR Dept statement

One said: “This is factually incorrect for many consultants who can offer a lot more than is highlighted here. I would like to think we are all HR professionals and that we all have our place in the marketplace.”

Another commented: “I’m not sure how those assumptions about HR independents have been made as of course we are qualified, we can provide tribunal cover and so on. It’s quite insulting and my view was that we we’re there to support each other. If the only way the HR Dept think they can increase business is by knocking anyone else down, I feel sorry.”

In a statement posted on its website, The HR Dept apologised for the offence caused. The statement reads: “At approximately 1.30pm on 20 November a graphic demonstrating the competitive advantages of The HR Dept’s business model was posted on social media. This was an isolated post. It was not part of our public-facing marketing strategy and was not intended for use on social media.

“Although removed from our relevant profiles, the graphic has since been seen and shared within online networks of independent HR consultants, some of whom are understandably upset by its content. We would like to emphasise that many of our licensees collaborate extremely effectively with independent HR consultants and it was certainly not our intention to antagonise any of their relationships.

“This graphic was not created to be derogatory to independent HR consultants. However, we recognise and have apologised for the offence caused by the way it was presented.”

HR Consultant opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR Consultant jobs