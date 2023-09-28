Royal Mail targets next generation of posties

Royal Mail has launched an early careers recruitment drive in a bid to help reduce youth unemployment and improve social mobility.

With more than half of its workforce aged over 50, the company is transforming its recruitment process by making it more relevant and accessible for young people from all backgrounds including utilising social media channels. The application process will also be simpler and mobile-friendly.

In May-July 2023, the unemployment rate for 16 to 24-year-olds was 12.7%, compared to a rate of 4.0% for the whole population.

Royal Mail’s “Future Delivered” programme aims to help tackle youth unemployment across the UK, driving the company’s largest growth in entry-level opportunities and aiming to be an employer of choice for the next generation.

It has started laying the foundations to improve the attraction and retention of young people through increasing the number of employees under the age of 30 in frontline roles and recruiting early careers talent.

Over the past year, Royal Mail has recruited over 200 postal and graduate apprentices, creating new career routes for young people, and providing investment to further their education while starting professional careers.

Zareena Brown, chief people officer at Royal Mail, said: “The challenges that young people are facing today are more pronounced than they have been in previous generations – with a cost-of-living crisis, high youth unemployment and consequences from the pandemic that we are still feeling today.

“Our geographical reach across every postcode in the UK, combined with our strong brand and trusted heritage, enable us to reach young people in all parts of the country. Royal Mail is committed to doing all it can to make a positive impact and help more young people to kick-start their career. We are excited to recruit a new generation of postal workers who can build their careers with us.”

Royal Mail, part of International Distributions Services, is offering work experience placements in its offices across the UK, helping young people from all backgrounds build employability skills.

The business will launch a social mobility plan aimed at supporting talent from lower socio-economic groups, inside and outside the business and will work with social impact consultancy This is Purpose, which runs the cross-party Purpose Coalition, chaired by the former education secretary Justine Greening.

Greening said: “I commend Royal Mail for the launch of Future Delivered, a pioneering employment programme that seeks to address the pertinent issue of youth unemployment in the UK. By prioritising opportunities for young people, Royal Mail is not only investing in their future but also enriching its own workforce. This initiative is a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering talent, building careers and positively impacting our young people.”

