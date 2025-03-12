Law firm HR professional embroiled in ‘anti-Islam’ row

A City law firm has been compelled to email staff to reassure them that a senior HR business partner’s remarks do not represent its views after he expressed extreme opinions about Islam on social media.

Dan Cooper, who works at CMS, is believed to be standing as a candidate for the Reform UK party in local elections in May.

On his X account, which has since been closed, he described Islam as a “7th century barbaric cult” and Islamophobia as a “made-up word”.

The social media account “Reform Party UK Exposed” made the connection between Cooper and his career as an HR professional last week, saying: “We’re not sure how he squares the day job with his comments as a candidate for @ReformPartyUK.

“Especially when he posts things like [the Islam tweet], seemingly during standard office hours.”

This has been reposted more than 100 times.

Dan Cooper @Danable64 is the Reform UK candidate for Boston Coastal in Lincolnshire. Yes @ticerichard‘s patch. He’s Senior HR Business Partner for @CMS_law, a law firm. On his LinkedIn he describes himself as a Wellness Ambassador. That’s quite woke. We’re not sure how he… pic.twitter.com/NwWsHHAsJU — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 5, 2025

In another tweet, he wrote: “If you are over 18 and think you are transgender then you have a mental illness. If you are eight and think you are transgender your parents have a mental illness.”

According to a report in the Times, CMS chairman Charles Currier has since emailed staff, referring to a “longstanding employee in our HR team” that had expressed “offensive views on his social media accounts” that “do not represent those of the firm”.

Responding to reports, CMS told The Times: “We took prompt and decisive action as soon as we learnt about the nature of the individual’s offensive remarks on social media.

“The views expressed on their personal social media accounts are their own and do not represent those of the firm.

“At CMS we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our colleagues and we will be supporting all the individuals affected by this.”

However, CMS did not clarify whether Cooper was still working with the firm. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cooper is a senior HR business partner and wellbeing ambassador who has worked for CMS since 2012.

A Reform UK spokesman said nominations for May’s local elections had not yet opened and “therefore no-one is officially a candidate”. He said it sets and expects the “highest standards from our candidates, therefore Mr Cooper will never be a candidate for Reform UK and his membership has been suspended”.

