UberUSANorth AmericaLatest NewsGig economy

Uber and Lyft drivers were ‘cheated’ of pay in New York

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Filip Radwanski/Alamy
Photograph: Filip Radwanski/Alamy

Ride-sharing firms Uber and Lyft ‘systematically cheated’ drivers in the state of New York out of pay and benefits and will have to pay $328m (£269m) to settle claims.

The New York attorney general’s ruling also means that drivers in the state will receive guaranteed paid sick leave.

Under the settlement – which will see Uber pay $290m and Lyft $38m – neither company will have to admit fault. Both firms deny wrongdoing yet have praised the announcement.

Uber legal battles

Uber fined after ‘robo-firing’ drivers

Platform workers legislation could drive Uber out of EU cities 

What the latest Uber case could mean for gig workers’ pay 

Supreme Court: Uber drivers are workers 

The New York attorney general, Letitia James, called it the largest wage theft settlement in her office’s history.

The outcome is the latest instalment in the long-running debate over the employment status of people working in the gig economy.

James said: “For years, Uber and Lyft systematically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions.”

Uber and Lyft improperly deducted taxes and fees from New York drivers, rather than their passengers, between 2014 and 2017, found the court, which also alleged that the companies failed to provide drivers with paid sick leave, which employees are entitled to in New York law.

James said the money paid by Uber and Lyft will go to “over 100,000 hardworking people”, and she encouraged those eligible to file a claim for funds they might be owed.

Uber added it would pay an undisclosed amount into New York State’s unemployment insurance fund, so drivers and delivery workers have access to unemployment benefits, should they find themselves out of work.

Uber said the agreement on Thursday would serve as a “model for other states”, putting into place rules which mean New York City drivers receive up to 56 hours of paid sick leave per year.

Uber drivers outside of New York will be entitled to an hour of sick leave at full pay for every 30 hours worked and a minimum wage of at least $26 per hour.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employment law compliance: ‘ministers are dragging their feet’

Uber fined after ‘robo-firing’ drivers

Platform workers legislation could drive Uber out of...

Living Hours campaign reaches 100 signatories

What the latest Uber case could mean for...

Former cabinet minister blasts UK immigration policy

In-depth: Are UK pay increases too large or...

Half of gig workers earn below minimum wage

Supreme Court hears Deliveroo collective bargaining case

Covid: Care home staff worked extra hours for...