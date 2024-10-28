McDonald’s accused of threatening Uber Eats drivers

Uber Eats drivers for McDonald’s in Northern Ireland have been exposed to discrimination, bullying and exploitation, according to an investigation by the Worker Info Exchange.

WIE’s ‘McExploitation’ report uncovered recordings of managers at branches in Antrim and Ballymena telling Uber drivers they must learn English in their own time; that the Romanian language sounds “harsh” and “abrupt”and that they don’t want their own employed staff complaining about this.

Some managers are recorded issuing summary dismissal notices and telling drivers they are “cheeky” or “not a team player”.

WIE’s report suggests that many drivers, despite not being employed directly by McDonald’s, are facing pressures from the restaurants where they pick up deliveries.

The report also claims that McDonald’s managers tell drivers they must work across multiple apps including Just Eat and Deliveroo alongside Uber Eats. This means they must use multiple devices, and managers are also reportedly asking to inspect drivers’ phones.

Some are alleged to have placed fake orders to monitor which drivers are responding to McDonald’s dispatch orders – a violation of Uber’s community guidelines.

An anonymous driver who works for Uber Eats and the McDelivery service told WIE: “The Ballymena delivery workforce has reached breaking point with McDonald’s and Uber. Pay has been cut continuously over the last 12 months as Uber rolled out dynamic pay and work allocation systems.

“As a result, Uber and McDonalds have never been more profitable while we work longer hours for less money. Local McDonald’s management is becoming more aggressive, safe in the knowledge that Uber will do their bidding and robo-fire anyone who complains.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s in Ballymena set up a private Facebook group for “McDonald’s Ballymena Delivery Partners”, where managers posted a link to an undated code of conduct “which all drivers must observe”, according to WIE.

James Farrar, director of WIE, said: “Once again a rock has been lifted to expose the foul working conditions endured by gig workers in the North of Ireland. McDonalds are micro-managing their delivery workers in Antrim and Ballymena as if they were direct employees but then hide behind the Uber platform to avoid their responsibility as employer.

“For years Uber has specialised in exploiting workers, now they are selling access to their platform to help other large multinationals do the same.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Guardian that it fostered “respectful working relationships”.

“We encourage all of our restaurants and franchisees to actively foster these relationships, as do our delivery partners with their couriers. We believe our customers get the best service when our teams work collaboratively with couriers and create an environment where they do their job most effectively.

“We are discussing this specific instance that has been brought to our attention with the franchisee organisation and reminding them of best practice in creating respectful, positive and collaborative environments.”

An Uber Eats spokesperson added: “Uber Eats couriers are self-employed and are free to work when and where they choose.

“Convening a meeting of this nature is not something Uber condoned nor participated in. We are currently investigating and have reached out to McDonald’s directly on this matter.”

