World of Learning Summit opens at Olympia London this February!

This February, the Olympia London will host the premier event for L&D and HR professionals: the World of Learning Summit. Taking place on 4 & 5 February 2025, this event promises to be an unmissable gathering for industry experts and learning professionals from across the UK.

Don’t miss the Exhibition Keynote: Fireside chat with Kate Adie CBE, renowned British journalist and former Chief News Correspondent for BBC News, in conversation with Cathy Hoy, Founder & CEO, CLO100. This session takes place on the Main Stage on Wednesday 5 February at 14:15

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 100 learning suppliers and take advantage of more than 50+ free seminars, roundtables, networking zones, and feature areas. This complimentary event will highlight the latest in L&D innovations, offer practical advice and inspiration, and provide invaluable networking opportunities.

The free seminar programme is designed to showcase fresh approaches to L&D, offer tangible guidance, and inspire you to explore new strategies for improving learning outcomes. Topics will cover a wide array of areas, including:

HUE who lives in the lighthouse brain: Utilising cutting-edge behavioural science to help build high-performing teams. Matt Stancombe, Head of Transformation & Leadership & Richard Forsyth, Head of Business Development, Ignition

Clearing the AI BLUR: The new leadership playbook: A holistic strategy that prepares leadership for the future of work, Rajiv Jayaraman, CEO & Founder, KNOLSKAPE

Leading cultural transformation in L&D: A case study with Pareto: Gain practical insights into how Pareto is actively engaging and inspiring their learners along the way. Shreya Joshi, Customer Success Manager, UKI & NL, Rise Up

Understanding the power of privilege: Discover how you can create conversations to build awareness and ultimately change behaviours. Huma Qazi, Founder & Principal Consultant, The Privilege Project

Ditch the cookie cutter! Your LMS should be purposeful, engaging, and adaptable: Creating an LMS that's purposeful, engaging and adaptable to your team's unique needs. Lucy Evans, Chief Customer Officer, Frog

Event Features:

Learning Design Live Sessions

Ideal for those involved in learning tech design. Topics include:

Wired for learning: neuroscience strategies to drive performance, Stella Collins, Stellar Labs

Stella Collins, Stellar Labs What is L&D data storytelling? Neil John Cunningham, Align Learn Do

Neil John Cunningham, Align Learn Do Using AI to create personalised learning journeys, Asli Derya, University of Cambridge Online

Mental Wellbeing Zone

Facilitated by Jigsaw@work, this zone offers workshops on maintaining mental well-being and high performance, such as:

We are what we think

Are You Writing with the Wrong Hand?

Workshop Sessions

Join industry leaders for hands-on, interactive workshops designed to enhance your Learning & Development strategies:

Winning the Training Game: Identifying L&D Drivers of Organisational Success

Facilitated by Dr. Nicola Thomas, Director, Disco Analytics

Uncover the key variables that influence your strategic KPIs and learn how to optimise your training strategies. This workshop combines group activities with practical frameworks to help you evaluate, refine, and elevate your L&D approach.

From Curiosity to Clarity—Needs Analysis the Product Way

Facilitated by Tom McDowall, Chair, The Learning Network

Master the art of asking the right questions, engaging stakeholders, and identifying the root causes of performance gaps. This session offers actionable tools to help you tailor your L&D solutions for maximum impact.

Sip & Learn: Tackling Learner Engagement in 2025 and Beyond

Hosted by Ashley Hinchcliffe, Managing Director and Hannah Clark Marketing Director, MAAS Marketing

Relax, sip, and learn in this interactive session focused on overcoming learner engagement challenges. Connect with industry experts and discover fresh, actionable strategies to create real, lasting learning impact.

Conference

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the World of Learning Conference features a packed program of presentations, case studies, roundtables, and panel discussions, chaired by Robin Hoyle. Speakers include representatives from Grant Thornton, Collinson, Lloyds Banking Group, CBRE, Google Cloud, and many more. Keynote Speakers include:

The future is human: The power of human skills in the future of work, Professor John Amaechi OBE , Psychologist, Author & Coach

, Psychologist, Author & Coach Leveraging AI to power data-driven organisational practice, Knesia Zheltoukhova, Principal Director – Management Consultant, Accenture

