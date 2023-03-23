25th Personnel Today Awards now open for entries

The Personnel Today Awards 2023 are now open for entries, as the annual celebration of the very best in HR and L&D launches for its 25th anniversary year.

HR and L&D teams, individuals and suppliers are invited to make submissions across 23 categories, with new awards being introduced for hybrid working, early careers and employee experience.

Rob Moss, Personnel Today’s editorial director and chair of the judging panel, said: “The Personnel Today Awards launch today for the 25th time since their inception in 1999 and we’re looking forward to welcoming around 1,000 people to the biggest night in the HR calendar this autumn – it promises to be an evening to remember.”

The 2023 Personnel Today Awards categories Change Management Award

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

Candidate Experience Award

Early Careers Award ***NEW***

Employee Experience Award ***NEW***

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Health and Wellbeing Award

HR Consultancy of the Year

HR Director of the Year

HR Impact Award

HR Team of the Year

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Digital HR and Technology Award

Hybrid Working Award ***NEW***

Innovation in Recruitment Award

L&D Supplier of the Year

Learning and Development Award

Talent Acquisition Supplier of the Year

Talent Management Award

Workplace Culture Award

Last year, restaurant chain Dishoom was crowned overall winner for its drive, passion and innovation.

It secured both the Learning & Development Award and Health & Wellbeing Award (Private Sector) at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane, having been shortlisted in no fewer than five categories.

This year’s awards include a new category to recognise the work that has been done in maximising the benefits of Hybrid Working. Our judges are looking for hybrid working arrangements which are fair and equitable, which maintain a strong working culture where employees feel connected, and for evidence that productivity is improving.

They will also be interested in understanding how different cohorts of employees are catered for, including staff at the start of their careers who crave development opportunities, staff with caring responsibilities, and those staff whose jobs mean they are unable to work from home.

Other new categories include an award for Early Careers, which recognises the progress made in early talent acquisition, whether through an apprenticeship scheme or graduate recruitment, and an award for Employee Experience, which will recognise organisations for unlocking discretionary effort from staff through effective employee engagement and a strong sense of community that centres on shared values.

Entries are now open until the deadline of 9 June 2023. The Personnel Today Awards shortlist will be announced in July, with the ceremony taking place in London on 21 November 2023.

Moss added: “Now is the time for employers to start thinking about what they’re going to enter and preparing their submissions before the June deadline – try not to leave it until the last minute!”

Submissions require organisations to explain the problem they faced, the solution that was implemented, and to outline the benefits realised for the business and their employees.

The Personnel Today Awards 2023

