Graduate employers should consider impact of marking boycott

The Institute of Student Employers is urging graduate employers to make contingency plans for the impact of marking and assessment boycott currently being held in UK universities.

In the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union (UCU) has been holding action short of strike (ASOS) since 20 April, asking members to boycott all marking and assessment until October 2023.

Unlike like last year, when 43 campuses were affected, this year staff at 147 universities across the UK are taking action.

Stephen Isherwood, chief executive of ISE said: “While some universities may award a degree based on work that has been or will be marked, many students could graduate this year with a delay to their final grade.

“Graduate employers who make offers conditional on a student’s final degree classification should make contingency plans.

“This may include basing offers on existing grades, amending offer terms and conditions, or continuing as planned and assessing the situation when the degree is finally awarded.”

In most cases, ISE said it does not expect the marking boycott to affect the offers made to students or the onboarding process. It has recommended that students contact their future employer to make them aware of their situation and seek advice.

The impact of the marking boycott means that international students awaiting degree awards in the UK may face ramifications to their visa status, and students on degree apprenticeships also face delays and uncertainty.

“Employers of international students via the Skilled Worker Visa may face additional delays if the degree has not been awarded,” explained Isherwood. “It’s important to pay close attention to an international student’s visa situation and monitor Home Office guidance.

“Students on degree apprenticeships may also be affected. Depending on the type of programme, the final degree may be awarded by an institution, but if the end-point-assessment does not take place then the Institute of Apprenticeship requirements may not be met, so students and employers may have to wait.”

The marking and assessment boycott has triggered further industrial action at some institutions where UCU members’ pay is being docked in response. Lecturers at universities including Bristol, Sheffield Hallam, Winchester, Westminster, Liverpool John Moores have all held strikes, with an indefinite walkout commencing at the University of Leeds today.

“All employers should consider the difficult situation a student may have been placed in through no fault of their own, and the relevant employment regulations,” added Isherwood.

“We also recommend that employers review the details of offered students to see who may be affected and contact the relevant institution’s career service if there is a concern.”

