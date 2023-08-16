A-level results 2023: Employers less likely to require a degree

As thousands of students receive their A-level results today (17 August), two new studies show a gap between what students think employers want in terms of qualifications, and the jobs that are being advertised.

According to a survey by job site Indeed, three-quarters of school leavers believe that a university degree is essential to secure a good job. A separate survey by LinkedIn revealed a 90% increase in the share of UK job postings not requiring a degree, however.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, students will receive A-level, AS-level and T Level results from 8am this morning; Scotland’s Higher results were published on 8 August.

For many pupils, this will have been the first time they sat formal exams as GCSEs did not go ahead as normal due to the Covid pandemic. Chief exams regulator Dr Jo Saxton said grades this year would be “much closer” to pre-pandemic levels after some leniency since 2020.

For those who do not get onto their chosen degree course, there could be positive news. LinkedIn’s research found that recruiters globally are now five times more likely to search based on skill rather than a degree, and 75% of recruitment professionals believe “skills-first” hiring will be a priority in the next 18 months.

Although applications for full-time undergraduate places through Ucas reached record levels last year, the cost-of-living crisis is impacting students’ choices, Indeed found.

Although 60% said university would be “essential” or “important” to their chosen career, 57% said they had changed course or desired university because they did not feel they could afford it. One in eight said pursuing a degree would be unaffordable.

More than two-thirds of students (38%) said rising costs had impacted where they chose to apply, for example by looking in cheaper parts of the country. One in three students starting university this year may opt to live at home, according to another study by University College London.

Family influences also impact student choices at this important life stage, according to Indeed. While 30% of respondents thought going to university would secure them a better salary, 26% applied because their parents encouraged them to. Sixteen percent did not consider not applying, suggesting a high proportion of “zombie” applicants.

“As hundreds of thousands of students receive their A-level and BTEC results today, it’s clear from our research that a majority of them view university as the best path to a successful career,” said Danny Stacy, senior manager, talent intelligence at Indeed.

“However, in the face of rising costs in society we also see signs that many students are also thinking twice about when, where and what they study as well as the value of a degree.

“While many jobs do and perhaps always will require a degree, we know many prosperous careers can be started straight out of school with starting salaries in entry level jobs being as high as £30,000 for some sales roles or £50,000 for those able to write software code.”

LinkedIn’s research highlighted the fast-changing nature of the jobs market, with 77% of employees believing it’s more important to keep on top of new skills than it was 20 years ago, reducing the necessity of getting a degree.

“A degree is not the only indicator of talent and businesses are increasingly recognising that,” said Josh Graff, managing director for EMEA and LATAM at LinkedIn.

“For students who didn’t quite get the A-level results they worked and hoped for, it’s important to remember that skills can be learned in many different ways and there are many different paths into careers.

“Degrees will always be critical for certain jobs but there are a number of exciting opportunities and alternative routes out there for people who didn’t go to university.”

Graff pointed to apprenticeship and other skills development schemes run by companies such as IBM, which has seen a 92% completion rate on its apprenticeship scheme in the UK and a strong return on investment.

“Fewer than one in five of IBM’s jobs posted today require a degree, so I would encourage both students and organisations to take a long hard look at what apprenticeship schemes can offer them,” added Jenny Taylor, leader of IBM’s early development programme.

A further survey of HR and business leaders by training provider Tiro supports this trend. It found that 59% of UK businesses are considering transitioning a portion of their graduate scheme into degree apprenticeships. Almost three-quarters still actively recruit graduates, however.

Talent management opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more talent management jobs