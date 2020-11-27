Amazon employees in line for $500m recognition bonus

An Amazon fulfilment centre in Memphis. Photo: USA Today Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Amazon is to pay a special holiday recognition bonus to its front-line employees globally, in order to demonstrate its appreciation for their work.

All front-line staff who are employed by the organisation between 1-31 December 2020 will be eligible for the bonus, which, in the UK, will total £300 for full-time and £150 for part-time employees. In total, Amazon will invest more than $500 million in the special recognition bonus.

The payment follows a global appreciation bonus given to all front-line employees and partners in June 2020.

In a blog post, Dave Clark, senior vice president at Amazon Worldwide Operations, wrote: “I’ve been at Amazon for 22 holiday seasons and this one is definitely unique, to say the least. I’m grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities. As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus.

“Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we are investing over $750 million in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce. This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including a $500 million thank-you bonus earlier this year.

“Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers’ essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world. I’ve never been more grateful for, or proud of, our teams.”

