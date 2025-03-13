BonusesLatest NewsRetail

John Lewis fails to pay bonus for fourth time in five years

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Loch Earn / Shutterstock.com
Photograph: Loch Earn / Shutterstock.com

John Lewis will not pay out an employee bonus despite a strong uplift in annual sales and profits, saying that it needs to invest further in its turnaround plan. 

The employee-owned group, which includes the John Lewis department store chain and supermarket business Waitrose, posted a 73% increase in profit before tax to £97m in the year to 25 January. Sales rose 3% to £12.8bn, helped by Waitrose’s performance.

However, the retailer said it did not believe “it would be right” to pay a bonus this year as it continued to reinvest in the business to revive its fortunes, and considering that it increased pay by £114m earlier this year.

It is the fourth time in five years it has failed to pay the bonus.

Retail news

Asda makes 200 employees redundant

Currys increases hourly pay by 6%

Asda execs to go without annual bonus, reports suggest

M&S boss backs call to phase in employers’ NIC increase

New chair Jason Tarry said: “These are solid results, which show that our customers are responding well to our investments.”

He told PA News that the company was “determined to pay a bonus as soon as we possibly can” but that “now just isn’t the right time”.

The company was not thought to have come up with any specific thresholds or criteria for reinstating the bonus.

The John Lewis Partnership employs about 69,000 people, and earlier this month it said shop workers would receive a 7.4% pay rise.

The series of freezes started in 2020 – the first time it had scrapped them since 1953 – after it was hit by Covid lockdown store closures.

John Lewis said that while it expected the economic environment to be “challenging for our customers and our business” in the year ahead, it was still confident it could push up profits.

Charles Allen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, suggested new costs imposed by the last Budget were also in bosses’ minds. He told the BBC: “Although the partners don’t see it, you’ve got a very large rise in employer national insurance as well.”

John Lewis was one of the signatories of a letter to the government last year, which said the rise in employer national insurance contributions from April would make High Street job losses inevitable.

John Lewis has been trying to win back customers with a recovery plan after a tough few years that saw it cut jobs and close several stores.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

City financial regulators scrap DEI measures

Disabled workers disadvantaged by return-to-office mandates

Asda makes 200 IT posts redundant

Schneider Electric doubles ex-military green skills scheme

Five years on: how has work changed since...

Ministers commit to miscarriage and pregnancy loss leave

Law firm HR professional embroiled in ‘anti-Islam’ row

Eight in 10 disabled staff feel burnout as...

Number of planned redundancies falls by 13%

NHS England to halve workforce and save at...