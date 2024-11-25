Amazon workers set for global Black Friday strikes

Amazon workers across six continents are preparing to strike or protest from Black Friday until Cyber Monday (29 November to 2 December).

Thousands are expected to take part in the action against the retail giant during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year as they call for more workers’ rights and climate action.

Led by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, workers and union representatives from countries – including the UK, US, Germany, Brazil and Japan – are set to take part in the “Make Amazon Pay” days of resistance.

During the fifth year of action, campaigners will call for the company to be held accountable for what UNI Global Union describes as labour abuses, as well as threats to democracy and environmental degradation.

Its general secretary Christy Hoffman said: “Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy. Bezos’s company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organising, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped.

“We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

Protests are expected to take place outside the firm’s UK headquarters in London on Friday, when a petition with over 110,000 signatures will be delivered to the company by tax justice UK activists. Afterwards, they will march to 11 Downing Street as they call for chancellor Rachel Reeves to curb Amazon’s tax breaks, along with those of other big businesses.

Last year, the retailer’s main UK arm paid corporation tax for the first time since 2020, following the end of a “super-deduction” tax break implemented by former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Amanda Gearing, senior organiser for the GMB union, said: “This Black Friday, Amazon workers across the world are building a movement for change. Here in the UK, Amazon represents everything that is broken about our economy. Insecure work, poverty wages and often unsafe working conditions; GMB will not let these shape the world of work for the next decade.”

In July, workers at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse voted to reject a trade union recognition bid by GMB. Forty-nine and a half per cent of the 2,600 workers who voted backed union recognition, falling just short of the majority needed.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “These groups represent a variety of interests, and while we’re always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams.”

