Latest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesOutsourcing

Asda outsourcing plans prompt job fears

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The company's Leeds headquarters, where roles are believed to be a risk
Richard Oldroyd / Shutterstock.com
The company's Leeds headquarters, where roles are believed to be a risk
Richard Oldroyd / Shutterstock.com

Asda has unveiled plans to outsource more than 100 roles to an Indian supplier, prompting fears of job cuts.

According to a report in the Telegraph, IT staff in its Leeds headquarters received an email last week about the plans.

The proposal to move a number of roles to Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services was announced just 24 hours before private equity company TDR Capital took majority control of the supermarket chain.

The newspaper has reported that more than 130 employees have entered a consultation process. Asda has not confirmed either way whether job losses are in the pipeline.

Nadine Houghton, national officer for the GMB trade union, said: “The outsourcing and offshoring of jobs from Asda’s head office is yet more asset stripping by TDR Capital.

Asda news

Thousands of Asda staff hit by payroll error 

Asda to raise pay for 120,000 hourly-paid store employees 

“The GMB believes this first round of job cuts is only the tip of the iceberg, with over 5,000 Asda colleagues employed in Asda House – we expect more announcements like this in the months ahead.

“TDR Capital have cut millions of hours from the shop floor and now they are cutting the head office functions that support the stores. Asda workers are asking what will be left?”

Last week, the union led a 500-strong demonstration outside Asda’s Bournemouth store in protest against TDR Capital “slashing” millions of hours from shop workers. It claims that staff in the Bournemouth store alone have seen their hours cut by 16,500 in the past two years.

Asda told the Telegraph that the changes were part of a broader IT transformation called Project Future.

“Project Future will deliver a step-change in our data capabilities, our customer experience, and competitive edge. Put simply, it is a key building block of our strategy that will set Asda up for long-term success,” the company said.

“As part of this process, we have taken the difficult decision to propose some changes to our technology function to ensure we have the necessary skills and capabilities in place to support these new systems.

“We have opened a collective consultation with colleagues impacted by this proposed change and will do all we can to support them during this process that they may find unsettling. We are fully on track to complete the three-year Project Future programme by the end of this year.”

In March this year, Asda’s computer systems were again in the spotlight when thousands of staff were hit by a payroll error, and some missing up to two weeks’ wages.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sainsbury’s to cut 1,500 roles in restructure

The computer says ‘fraud’: how the Post Office...

TUC: ministers risk repeating Post Office scandal errors

Judicial review on the cards over NHS bonus...

Toxic culture at immigration centre saw staff abuse...

EU-derived equal pay protections to be safeguarded

Union needs more understanding of Vodafone Three merger...

Is insourcing the latest trend in public sector...

Trade body for outsourcing providers launched

From compliance to compassion: research shows how priorities...