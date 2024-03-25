Payroll softwareLatest NewsRetailPayroll

Thousands of Asda staff hit by payroll error

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Dom J/Shutterstock
Image: Dom J/Shutterstock

Almost 10,000 Asda employees have received incorrect payslips due to an IT error, with some missing up to two weeks’ wages.

An internal memo to store managers, seen by the Daily Telegraph, said that the issue relates to a holiday pay calculation error which emerged after the retailer moved to a new payroll system.

Asda has pledged to pay workers what they received in February to make up for any shortfall in wages, it was reported.

Payroll errors

Surrey payroll error sees employees receive wrong wages

An HR things-to-do list for April 2024

Company admits 13-year payroll error costing £225m

The memo, sent last Thursday, said: “During our payroll checks, we have currently identified around 9,500 hourly paid colleagues who are impacted by incorrect pay, due to what we believe is an issue with a specific holiday calculation as we have moved to our new systems.

“Colleagues’ payslips may not show correctly so please reassure colleagues that we are aware of this and are making the relevant adjustments to ensure that colleagues receive payment by Friday payday.”

The GMB union claimed that some workers were missing up to two weeks’ wages.

An Asda spokesperson told the Telegraph: “We recently launched a new HR system and conducted pre-emptive checks to identify any potential issues before colleagues were paid this month.

“These checks found a potential problem with holiday pay that could have resulted in a pay discrepancy for some hourly paid colleagues. We have taken immediate and proactive steps to correct this – to help ensure there will be no shortfall in pay for these colleagues this month. Project Future will give Asda a world-class IT platform.”

Earlier this month Surrey County Council apologised to employees after an error with its new payroll system saw some workers receive the wrong wages.

Research last year found that nearly nine in 10 organisations experienced a payroll error in 2022.

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

An HR things-to-do list for April 2024

Manchester United in court action after HR data...

Surrey payroll error sees employees receive wrong wages

Greggs among 500 listed in minimum wage underpayments

The computer says ‘fraud’: how the Post Office...

Spider-Man bonus mislaid: a tale of two Toms

National insurance cut takes effect

Scotland creates new ‘advanced’ income tax band

National insurance changes to come in next month

Legal expert calls new holiday pay regulations ‘incoherent’