Thousands of Asda staff hit by payroll error

Almost 10,000 Asda employees have received incorrect payslips due to an IT error, with some missing up to two weeks’ wages.

An internal memo to store managers, seen by the Daily Telegraph, said that the issue relates to a holiday pay calculation error which emerged after the retailer moved to a new payroll system.

Asda has pledged to pay workers what they received in February to make up for any shortfall in wages, it was reported.

The memo, sent last Thursday, said: “During our payroll checks, we have currently identified around 9,500 hourly paid colleagues who are impacted by incorrect pay, due to what we believe is an issue with a specific holiday calculation as we have moved to our new systems.

“Colleagues’ payslips may not show correctly so please reassure colleagues that we are aware of this and are making the relevant adjustments to ensure that colleagues receive payment by Friday payday.”

The GMB union claimed that some workers were missing up to two weeks’ wages.

An Asda spokesperson told the Telegraph: “We recently launched a new HR system and conducted pre-emptive checks to identify any potential issues before colleagues were paid this month.

“These checks found a potential problem with holiday pay that could have resulted in a pay discrepancy for some hourly paid colleagues. We have taken immediate and proactive steps to correct this – to help ensure there will be no shortfall in pay for these colleagues this month. Project Future will give Asda a world-class IT platform.”

Earlier this month Surrey County Council apologised to employees after an error with its new payroll system saw some workers receive the wrong wages.

Research last year found that nearly nine in 10 organisations experienced a payroll error in 2022.

