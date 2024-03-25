HC-One care workers win day-one sick pay

Carers working for HC-One – the UK’s biggest care provider – have accepted a pay deal that gives them the contractual right to at least statutory sick pay (SSP) from the first day of absence.

Before this deal, which applies from 1 April 2024, HC-One followed SSP rules that state that workers had to be sick for more than three consecutive days (including non-working days) – known as a “period of incapacity for work”.

The GMB union, which negotiated the deal, said this incentivised workers to attend work when ill and risk spreading germs among the elderly people in their care.

Natalie Grayson, GMB national officer, said: “For any one worker to take a financial hit because they are poorly is disgraceful. But for the care sector, it’s sickening – and worse, it’s dangerous to our loved ones that we expect them to care for.

“Day-one sick pay is the very least care sector workers deserve, yet across the UK, carers are forced to survive without out. This is a massive win for GMB members – it represents a landmark shift in culture for the entire care sector.”

The deal comes after a GMB survey of HC-One care workers revealed one in four were considering quitting over ‘poverty pay’. HC-One operates around 270 care homes for 14,000 residents – encompassing dementia care, nursing, residential and specialist care – and employs 19,000 care workers.

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “We are pleased to be expanding our sick pay offer for more colleagues in our care homes, who are at the heart of everything we do.

“We are also continuing to work closely with our local authority and NHS partners, who fund the vast majority of our residents, to try to secure increases in fees that will enable us to go further on the pay and reward of our colleagues. This is a major priority for us, and the whole sector, and we commend those local authorities that have been receptive to these discussions so far.”

SSP increases from £109.40 to £116.75 per week from 6 April 2024. Check what else is changing, including new rules on irregular hours holiday pay, flexible working rights and paternity leave changes in our HR things-to-do list for April 2024.

