Union asks Brighton & Hove council for equal pay talks

The GMB union has written to Brighton & Hove City Council to ask how it will resolve equal pay claims it says are being lodged by its members.

According to the union, the equal pay claims cover roles right across the council and concern issues dating back several years.

GMB said that the claims could be worth “tens of millions of pounds” if successful.

GMB senior organiser Lib Whitfield said: “For years this low-paid, predominantly women workforce has been paid less than those in male-dominated jobs – jobs rated equivalent under the council’s own job evaluation scheme.

“The money stolen from our members has a significant impact on their day to day lives; they’ve struggled to pay their bills and forced to work longer hours rather than being with their families. This council is responsible for not only the loss of pay but the stolen time and quality of life of these workers.

“They must now settle with all members the full amount, set things right for the future and issue an unreserved apology for this appalling discrimination.”

GMB has said the equal pay concerns cover employees including teaching assistants, care workers, cleaners, social care workers and more.

Brighton & Hove City Council said the union had not provided it with any information about the alleged equal pay issues, nor was it aware of the GMB raising equal pay concerns previously.

Chief executive Jess Gibbons said: “As an employer that is proud of our commitment to fairness, inclusion and equalities, we take these allegations by the GMB very seriously, and want the information from the GMB. We‘ve requested the detail of the GMB’s claims since we were contacted by the GMB and the media yesterday morning, but none have been received.

“We will proactively work with both Unison and the GMB on any issues, if and when they are raised, as we always do.”

Last year Birmingham City Council declared itself effectively bankrupt after revealing it would have to settle up to £760 million in equal pay claims.

Last month staff at 35 Birmingham schools went on strike because of delays in settling their equal pay claims.

Gibbons said that Brighton & Hove City Council had also been working to address the issues raised in an independent inquiry into workplace culture at Cityclean, the waste services provider for the council. The inquiry found a sword, nunchucks and knives in an office belonging to the GMB trade union.

She said: “We’re working hard to embed a culture of openness, respect and collaboration, particularly in light of KC Aileen McColgan’s report.

“We want to work proactively with both our recognised trade unions so issues can be raised and so we can seek early resolution.”

