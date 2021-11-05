Barriers to gender equality: Romanie Thomas talks to Oven-Ready HR

- The provision of flexible working
- Adequate child care
- Re-framing of leadership traits and behaviour
Creating a workplace environment that encourages and enables women to take on senior leadership roles continues to be a thorny issue. Only this week it was revealed that the government is expected to launch a campaign that will set targets for every FTSE organisation to have a least 40% of board seats taken by women. The campaign is also likely to encourage organisations to increase the 'pipeline' of women candidates to take on senior leadership roles. Setting targets is all well and good but do they address the fundamental issues that women face when climbing the ranks into senior roles? This week's Oven-Ready guest believes that there are three big barriers to overcome before the gender equality issue can truly solved:
Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.