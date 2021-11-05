GenderLatest NewsLeadershipFlexible workingFamily-friendly working

Barriers to gender equality: Romanie Thomas talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Romanie Thomas, CEO and founder of Juggle
Romanie Thomas, CEO and founder of Juggle

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Creating a workplace environment that encourages and enables women to take on senior leadership roles continues to be a thorny issue. Only this week it was revealed that the government is expected to launch a campaign that will set targets for every FTSE organisation to have a least 40% of board seats taken by women. The campaign is also likely to encourage organisations to increase the 'pipeline' of women candidates to take on senior leadership roles.  Setting targets is all well and good but do they address the fundamental issues that women face when climbing the ranks into senior roles? This week's Oven-Ready guest believes that there are three big barriers to overcome before the gender equality issue can truly solved:
  • The provision of flexible working
  • Adequate child care
  • Re-framing of leadership traits and behaviour
Romanie Thomas is a former senior headhunter who witnessed first-hand just how difficult it is for women to take on senior roles despite being better qualified, better leaders and better suited. Romanie is the CEO and founder of Juggle, a platform and eco-system for senior professionals who work flexibly.  She reveals that today, less than 10% of business leaders are women. Her vision is to grow this percentage to 50% by 2027. So what are the fundamental and societal issues in the way?

Diversity and inclusion opportunities on Personnel Today

Browse more Diversity and inclusion jobs

Avatar

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Don’t let the ‘great resignation’ hinder D&I progress

Government to back new five-year FTSE gender diversity...

Police reform: Will the Casey inquiry lead to...

Why tackling the gender pay gap involves more...

Employers turn down half of flexible work requests...

Could returners solve the diversity problem in STEM?

‘Mirrortocracy’ holding back inclusion of black women

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Diversity and Inclusion...

Police Scotland judgment reveals ‘absolute boys’ club’ culture

One in four companies still to report gender...