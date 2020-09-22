Baxters to discuss non-cash benefits at EB Reset 2020

Clyde Marwick, group HR director at food organisation Baxters, will discuss the perks of offering employees non-cash benefits at Employee Benefits Reset 2020.

The strategy session titled ‘How non-cash reward is delivering value now more than ever‘ will take place at 10am on Thursday 8 October in the first ever Employee Benefits online series of keynotes, how-to and strategy sessions, which will run from 5 – 16 October.

I would like to stimulate some debate around whether non-cash versus cash is more of an effective approach for a benefits strategy. In my opinion, it is important to have a mix of the two but to understand what approach is best at a specific time and different scenarios”

During his session, Marwick will discuss creating a communications framework to better understand what employees value to find out the best ways to engage and encourage productivity at work, as well as comparing cash rewards versus non-cash rewards in terms of motivation and engaging people.

Marwick will also delve into innovative global reward strategies that employers can inherit to maximise the efficiency of their workforce. He believes that it is important to get business culture and values right to create a solid foundation for employees to enjoy their work, before offering a number of benefits that may appeal to staff.

He said: “As a global business, we are looking at an incentive review to understand what is meaningful and what drives the right behaviours, and what is appropriate in the age of today.

“The main takeaway would be to invoke ideas around the benefits of non-cash rewards and what they may look like. I would like to stimulate some debate around whether non-cash versus cash is more of an effective approach for a benefits strategy. In my opinion, it is important to have a mix of the two but to understand what approach is best at a specific time and different scenarios.”

Attendees can register to attend all keynotes and sessions for free.