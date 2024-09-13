Boeing strike sees 33,000 workers down tools

Workers at US aircraft manufacturer Boeing have gone on strike after rejecting a deal between union representatives and the company over a pay rise.

About 33,000 machinists have today downed their tools at two plants in the state of Washington – Renton and Everett – as the local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced a near-unanimous decision by workers to strike.

The contract agreed in 2008 and renewed in 2014 expired on Thursday night (12 September).

Almost 95% of voting workers rejected the proposed contract and 96% approved the work stoppage, easily surpassing a two-thirds requirement.

Those on strike assemble the 737 Max, Boeing’s best-selling airliner, along with the 777 and the 767 cargo plane. The walkout likely will not stop production of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are built by non-union workers in South Carolina.

The workers have rejected a contract that the embattled aviation giant characterised as win for employees given the company’s parlous financial position stemming chiefly from safety issues with the 737 Max, which contributed to two fatal crashes and a series of incidents that have caused injuries to those on board.

By striking, the employees have rejected a deal that would have increased wages by 25% over four years.

Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751, said: “Our members spoke loud and clear tonight.”

Boeing said in a statement: “The message was clear that the tentative agreement we reached with IAM leadership was not acceptable to the members.

“We remain committed to resetting our relationship with our employees and the union, and we are ready to get back to the table to reach a new agreement.”

Earlier this week, union representatives advised members to support the proposed deal.

In addition to a 25% pay rise, the preliminary agreement rejected by workers included a commitment from Boeing to build its next commercial plane in the Seattle area if the project started during the lifetime of the contract.

The union initially targeted a number of improvements to workers’ packages, including a 40% pay rise.

The aerospace giant’s new chief executive Kelly Ortberg had told workers before the strike that any industrial action would put the company’s “recovery in jeopardy”.

