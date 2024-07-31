Bank accused of ‘faking’ interviews for diversity hires

US bank Wells Fargo is facing a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by conducting ‘sham interviews’ for non-white and female applicants as part of a public commitment to increasing diversity.

A San Francisco judge dismissed a first attempt with this lawsuit last year, saying there was insufficient evidence to show that the fake interviews were widespread or even took place.

A shareholder group is now citing interviews with former employees, an internal whistleblower email, and the “sudden retirement” of a senior wealth manager who is alleged to have encouraged a colleague to conduct the fake interviews, according to a report by Reuters.

The shareholders refute 11 statements by the fourth largest US bank that its diversity policy, adopted in March 2020, led to at least 50% of interviewees for $100,000+ roles being from ethnic minorities, females, or from other disadvantaged groups.

District Judge Trina Thompson wrote: “The employee-submitted complaints, the peculiar timing of [the manager’s] departure, and defendants’ demonstrated focus on diversity issues supports a strong inference of [fraudulent intent] that is cogent and at least as compelling as an opposing inference that defendants remained oblivious.”

Wells Fargo attracted controversy in June when it was accused of making a wave of redundancies of employees who were “faking” keyboard movements to make it look like they were working.

In a statement, the bank said it would continue to defend the lawsuit, noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had closed investigations into its hiring practices in 2022.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in banking and finance on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance