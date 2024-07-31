USAFinancial servicesEquality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsRecruitment & retention

Bank accused of ‘faking’ interviews for diversity hires

by Jo Faragher
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com
US bank Wells Fargo is facing a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by conducting ‘sham interviews’ for non-white and female applicants as part of a public commitment to increasing diversity.

A San Francisco judge dismissed a first attempt with this lawsuit last year, saying there was insufficient evidence to show that the fake interviews were widespread or even took place.

A shareholder group is now citing interviews with former employees, an internal whistleblower email, and the “sudden retirement” of a senior wealth manager who is alleged to have encouraged a colleague to conduct the fake interviews, according to a report by Reuters.

Microsoft downgraded diversity schemes, ex-employee alleges 

EHRC updates guidance on discriminatory adverts

The shareholders refute 11 statements by the fourth largest US bank that its diversity policy, adopted in March 2020, led to at least 50% of interviewees for $100,000+ roles being from ethnic minorities, females, or from other disadvantaged groups.

District Judge Trina Thompson wrote: “The employee-submitted complaints, the peculiar timing of [the manager’s] departure, and defendants’ demonstrated focus on diversity issues supports a strong inference of [fraudulent intent] that is cogent and at least as compelling as an opposing inference that defendants remained oblivious.”

Wells Fargo attracted controversy in June when it was accused of making a wave of redundancies of employees who were “faking” keyboard movements to make it look like they were working.

In a statement, the bank said it would continue to defend the lawsuit, noting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had closed investigations into its hiring practices in 2022.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

