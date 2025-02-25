Civil servants say three days in office reduces productivity

A survey of civil servants’ hybrid working arrangements has shown that almost two-thirds believe having to work at least three days in the office per week is damaging productivity.

A report by the FDA, the union for managers and professionals in public service, found that the government’s 60% office attendance mandate has failed to deliver on any of its objectives to boost productivity, improve collaboration and help younger workers.

The future of office work in the civil service report includes a survey of more than 7,000 members, half of whom are line managers, and calls for an evidence-led approach to office work in the civil service.

Civil servants do not oppose working in an office when it is “purposeful”, according to the survey: 69% of respondents believe that in-person working can bolster relationships and networking, and 59% agree it can help create a stronger sense of community and belonging.

However, 78% of FDA members believe the three-days-per-week attendance mandate has not been beneficial overall, with 75% of respondents saying they are spending time in the office on virtual meetings. Only 11% of respondents felt the Whitehall mandate had increased productivity, with 61% believing it has made it worse.

Just 37% of respondents feel their office work is “sometimes” purposeful, while 27% said it is “rarely”.

A third (32%) of disabled respondents say that the mandate has “significantly worsened” their productivity, compared to 18% of non-disabled respondents.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “This report demonstrates that civil servants do not oppose office work – they oppose top-down blanket mandates applied to over 500,000 staff in 200 different organisations that only deliver a culture of presenteeism.

“Civil servants want effective hybrid working arrangements where the focus is on what they do, not where they do it. They do not want a policy that’s been determined by tabloid headlines.”

The Conservative government introduced the 60% office attendance mandate, but the Labour administration has retained the policy.

Recently published occupancy data for government department headquarters showed that throughout 2024, the average occupancy rate for the largest departments usually exceeded 70%. It only dipped below 60% in August and December.

The Ministry of Defence and the Cabinet Office recorded the highest average occupancy rates in 2024, both at 85%, while the lowest levels were at HM Revenue and Customs (61%) and the Department for Work and Pensions (62%).

However, according to the government, factors determining numbers working in the workplace differ across departments, due to variations in operating models and the range of services they deliver. Different data collection methods used by departments also make comparisons invalid, it has said.

The FDA is recommending an evidence-led approach to future office work policy in the civil service. It urges a comprehensive review of the 60% mandate, with a view to creating a more flexible approach which considers whether a piece of work can be best completed in person or remotely, rather than a blanket mandate.

It wants the government to promote “purposeful office use”, ending the “culture of presenteeism” and ensuring that when employees are in the office, it is for activities improved by in-person presence.

The survey also highlighted significant issues regarding building capacity and the availability of meeting spaces and other equipment needed to support modern ways of working.

The FDA also called for Equality Impact Assessments for under-represented civil servants, adding it is imperative that all employees can fulfil their potential. This, it said, requires a flexible approach to hybrid working, not a top-down mandate.

Penman added: “Figuring out how best to utilise the workplace is a challenge facing many organisations. There are no easy answers. Instead, this will require serious strategic thinking.

“Our survey of over 7,000 civil servants should be a starting point for a meaningful, evidence-based dialogue which looks to the future of the civil service, instead of clinging to the past.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in the local and national government on Personnel Today



Browse more HR roles in the local and national government