Civil service HR function has budget shortfall, union claims

The civil service’s chief people officer group has identified a budget shortfall equivalent to 100 full-time staff, a trade union has claimed.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said that the chief people officer (CPO) group, which includes central HR and learning functions and employs around 1,300 people in regional and specialist centres across the UK, found a potential budget shortfall in the coming financial year.

This could mean that 100 full time equivalent positions, out of around 1,200, could be culled, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

The PCS said a call involving all staff took place on 28 March, and a further call between departmental trade union representatives and CPO senior managers will take place today (31 March) to discuss next steps.

The PCS said: “The potential budget shortfall is clearly significant and will be a matter of concern to all workers across the CPO group. Currently no specific proposals have been developed to cope with the implications of this situation, apart from the ongoing approach to identify and fill only ‘critical vacancies’. CPO has been clear that any proposals may include changes to job roles.”

The union said HM Revenue & Customs would consult with people affected by potential job changes, as well as on a collective basis with trade unions.

HMRC has been contacted by Personnel Today for a response.

