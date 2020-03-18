Hold employment tribunals remotely, judges told

Image: Shutterstock

Judges are being strongly encouraged to hold employment tribunals remotely where possible, in order to ensure cases continue to be handled fairly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidance from the Tribunals Judiciary urges judges to consider using video conferencing software to conduct hearings of all kinds, provided that cases can still be handled fairly and justly.

The guidance, issued by employment tribunal presidents Judge Simon and Judge Doyle, said remote hearings will reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus to claimants, respondents and their representatives and help alleviate any worries around travelling to a hearing and physically interacting with the individuals involved.

This may also allow those who feel they need to apply to postpone their hearing because of coronavirus-related difficulties, such as self-isolation, to continue to present or defend their case as scheduled.

The guidance states: “Our final words are to encourage tribunals, employment judges and all those who seek to access justice through the employment tribunal system to approach the unprecedented circumstances we now face in a spirit of mutual cooperation to maximise the number of hearings that are able to take place through the creative use of all means available, which are compatible with the rules and in particular the overriding objective [of ensuring hearings are just and fair].”

It advises judges to consider converting any physical hearings they have scheduled into a hearing carried out by telephone or video conferencing software, unless doing so would be contrary to the tribunal’s responsibility to ensure hearings are fair and just.

There are likely to be a number of applications to postpone hearings or for time extensions because of coronavirus-related reasons, the guidance states. Employment judges should expect parties to provide evidence that “shows or tends to show that the reason… is a valid Covid-19 related one”.

Hearings which would usually be conducted in public might also need to be converted into a “case management preliminary hearing”, which can take place in private and electronically, so that progress may still be made in the case.

“For example, it may be possible at a case management hearing to further narrow the scope of what is in dispute, promote understanding of the law that will be applied to the facts and explore scope for resolving the dispute by alternative dispute resolution. It is expected that parties will cooperate when a proposal of this type is made since it is likely to be a step which will further the overriding objective,” the guidance states.

