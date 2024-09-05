Local authoritiesLatest NewsEducationIndustrial action / strikesPublic sector

Council and school workers vote on strike action over pay

Local government staff in England and Wales have begun voting on whether to take strike action over pay.

More than 360,000 council and school support workers are expected to take part in the six-week ballot, which closes on 16 October.

According to Unison, the flat rate pay offer of £1,290 for 2024/25 – which equates to a 5.8% increase for the lowest paid employees – falls short of what they need and is outdated compared with the deals agreed with other public sector staff.

Although the wage increase was due to take place from April, the union says the process has been delayed because of the “disappointing offer”. When it consulted staff, 81% voted to reject the deal.

Staff at more than 4,000 organisations – including social workers, planning officers, teaching assistants, caretakers, refuse collectors and other employees – will now decide if they want to strike.

Latest industrial action news

Meanwhile, the union has insisted that local government employers need to increase their offer if they want to avoid strike action. It is also urging central government to fund a better deal and examine the longer-term investment it gives to councils.

Unison head of local government Mike Short said: “Local government finances are in a dire state, but that doesn’t mean staff should be denied a fair pay rise after 14 years of austerity and low wages. Employers still have time to come back with a better offer.

“Central government also needs to assist employers by providing stable, long-term funding settlements that allow councils and schools to retain expert staff and protect the vital services on which our communities rely.”

Last week, Unite also started balloting workers on strike action, while GMB members voted to accept the pay deal in July.

Unite national officer Clare Keogh said: “Council leaders need to wake up and be aware they are facing an autumn of strikes unless local government employers return to the negotiating table and propose a vastly improved pay offer.”

