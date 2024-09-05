TUC calls for a Public Services Workforce Commission

A ‘Public Services Workforce Commission’ that would bring together unions, employers and academics to fix the UK’s ‘broken public realm’ has been proposed.

The commission, put forward by the TUC, would be tasked with agreeing an overarching strategy for ending the recruitment and retention crisis, driving up productivity and delivering service improvements.

Unions, employers and independent experts would be asked to tackle the key challenges facing the public sector workforce, and to advise the government on improvements and delivering services as effectively as possible.

A top priority would be dealing with the current recruitment and retention crisis that the TUC says is blighting many parts of the public sector and costing the Treasury billions in expensive agency staff.

The call comes as new polling reveals huge voter concern over the state of the UK’s public services after 14 years of Conservative “mismanagement and neglect” – with many frontline services understaffed and overstretched.

The poll – carried out for the TUC by the Opinium – reveals that nearly three-quarters (73%) of voters think public services are deteriorating and should be made a top priority.

The NHS (62%) was the single most important issue for voters at the 2024 election – ranking even above tackling the cost of living crisis.

Voters also recognised the importance of dealing with the workforce crisis currently blighting service delivery.

More than 6 in 10 (62%) said more staff were needed to deliver high-quality services, compared with just 9% who think services could be delivered with the existing workforce.

The TUC argues that workforce morale and quality have been undermined by low pay. It said that between June 2010 and June 2024 public sector pay fell, on average, by 3.6% in real terms – the equivalent of £1,300 a year.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Forming a Public Services Workforce Commission that harnesses expertise from across the public sector could make a big difference.

“This commission would need to include voices from the frontline. If we want to renew and modernise our public services, we must listen to the staff who deliver them day in and day out.”

He added that strong public services were crucial for the health and wealth of the nation. “Whether it’s bringing down waiting lists, helping people back into work or training workers for the jobs of tomorrow – we must have hospitals, schools and other vital services that are fighting fit.”

