Nurse sacked over new shift patterns wins weekend working appeal

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A working mother whose employer tried to move her onto frequently changing shift patterns has won her case for unfair dismissal and indirect sex discrimination at the Employment Appeal Tribunal. The outcome of the case is important because it means that future tribunals will need to take the disparity in childcare loads between men and women into account. The original tribunal case was brought by Mrs Dobson, who was employed as a community nurse by North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust. She has three children, two of whom are disabled.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.