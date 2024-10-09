Latest NewsEmployment tribunalsRace discrimination

EHRC race discrimination fund supported just 27 cases

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The fund was launched in 2021 to support legal teams to seek justice in race discrimination cases
Shutterstock
The fund was launched in 2021 to support legal teams to seek justice in race discrimination cases
Shutterstock

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission’s legal support scheme funded only 27 race discrimination cases during 2022/23, according to law firm GQ|Littler.

The law firm submitted a freedom of information request to the EHRC about the fund, which was launched in November 2021 to tackle race discrimination.

The Race Legal Support Fund is available to lawyers representing victims of racial discrimination. When it launched, the EHRC said it expected it to pay out £250,000 over the first two years, with a view to making more funding available in future years.

Race discrimination

White police officers overlooked for promotion win race claim 

Sacked teacher loses racial discrimination claim 

Philip Cameron, a partner at GQ|Littler, said that more companies could make the most of the scheme if it were better publicised.

“Although there are obvious benefits for litigants in receiving support for their claims, there are also benefits for employers when litigant employees are well-advised at an early stage,” he said.

“Legal advice is more likely to lead to a smooth progression of litigation or even a sensible informed approach to settlement discussions. There are many unrepresented employees in court right now who aren’t getting any proper legal advice. This can cause a serious headache for employers and their legal teams.”

An Equality and Human Rights Commission spokesperson said: “Our race discrimination fund has helped tackle race discrimination that would have otherwise gone unchallenged. It has supported a considerable number of claims, resulting in some successful outcomes for applicants through both employment tribunal judgments and negotiated settlements.

“We have supported high-profile claims against the Ministry of Defence, the Probation Service and a claim by an Irish Traveller family prevented from booking a venue for a christening. The fund has also resulted in organisations making positive changes to policies and practices.

“The race discrimination fund has been one of our biggest to date under our Legal Support Scheme. We committed to providing funding for at least two years, and as this time has now passed, we have closed the fund to new applications. We will continue to use our unique powers to take action against those who commit race discrimination.”

Lisa Coleman, a senior associate at the firm, said employees who aren’t familiar with the legal system could benefit from the support.

With delays in the tribunal process meaning many are waiting months for hearings, the support from the fund could mean “better access to justice for those involved”, she said.

Defendants with legal assistance may be more likely to make proper use of arbitration and negotiation instead of taking the case to trial, she added, which could benefit both claimants and employers.

Cameron added: “It’s important that legal support schemes like the one offered by the EHRC continue to support litigants in employment discrimination cases.

“Employers should welcome the potential benefits of legal support schemes such as this, as they often lead to faster and more satisfactory conclusions.”

EHRC’s fund for race discrimination is part of its wider Legal Support Scheme, which began in 2017 and has funded landmark cases on disability discrimination and identity-based discrimination.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR Consultant opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR Consultant jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

EHRC opens consultation on updated code of practice

Campaigners call for Afro hair to become protected...

Met Police officer dismissed for antisemitic language

Pontins apologises for discrimination against traveller community

Sales worker ‘asked if her name was real’...

Teacher who called pupils ‘chattering monkeys’ loses dismissal...

HR must not let bigots win when it...

White police officers overlooked for promotion win race...

Sacked teacher loses racial discrimination case

British Army settles racism and sexism claim with...