EHRC updates pregnancy and maternity protections guidance

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has updated its guidance around pregnancy and maternity protections to reflect new rights for employees.

It has published an updated toolkit that advises employers on what they should do to prevent pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work, which outlines the actions they must take before, during and after their staff take maternity leave.

New regulations that took effect on 6 April extend redundancy protections to pregnant women and those returning to work after becoming parents or taking adoption leave or shared parental leave. New legislation allowing fathers to split their paternity leave has also been enacted, and parents whose baby is admitted to neonatal care are now entitled to 12 weeks’ paid leave.

The equality watchdog’s guidance also highlights the new right to request flexible working from day one of employment.

The guidance covers other areas where employers can support expectant or returning parents, including pregnancy-related sickness absence, health and safety considerations, IVF treatment, performance management and paid time off for antenatal care.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said: “As Britain’s equality watchdog, we have a duty to explain the law around pregnancy and maternity rights to employers, employees and the public.

“An employer understanding their legal duties is the foundation of equality in the workplace. Our revised toolkit explains those legal obligations and provides employers with practical advice on how they can best support pregnant women at work and ensure those staff taking parental leave are not discriminated against.”

