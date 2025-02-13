Elizabeth line train drivers vote to strike from 27 February

Train drivers on the Elizabeth line are to strike on four separate days over the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.

The line, which runs between the east London suburbs and Reading, faces a shutdown on Thursday 27 February, Saturday 1 March, Saturday 8 March and Monday 10 March, as Aslef members take strike action.

Drivers on the line have rejected a 4.5% cent pay increase. The vast majority of drivers on the line are members of the union, and 95% voted for industrial action on an 88% turnout. Aslef blamed the operator, MTR, for the dispute.

Prior to the strike announcement, TfL had announced that MTR would be replaced as the Elizabeth line’s operator in May by a consortium led by Go-Ahead and involving the Tokyo Metro.

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: “Our members have been instrumental in the success of the Elizabeth line – it’s a partnership, in practice, between the company and its employees – but, despite our best efforts, MTR has decided not to recognise the input, the importance, and the value of train drivers in this success.”

Mike Bagshaw, managing director for MTR Elizabeth line, said the 4.5% offer “would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry, along with enhanced terms and conditions.

“Any potential strike action will be disruptive for those who rely on the Elizabeth line, and we will work closely with Transport for London to ensure customers are informed of alternative travel options.

“We remain committed to engaging with Aslef in the hope of resolving this dispute.”

Elizabeth line workers are said to enjoy relatively better pay rates and working conditions than drivers on London Underground (employed by Transport for London) and Overground (employed by Arriva Rail London). In the past, Aslef has used this to secure better pay members on the latter services.

All 16,500 Tube staff secured an average increase of 4.6% last November, plus the promise of a four-day week, after two strikes were called off at the last minute.

Whelan said that he suspected MTR’s resistance to the pay claim stemmed from its loss of the contract with TfL to run the Elizabeth line. He said: “If that is indeed the case, it is very disappointing to see the company behave this way.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We encourage Aslef and MTR Elizabeth line to continue working towards resolving this dispute and avoid impacting our customers with strike action.”

