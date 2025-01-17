Dispute resolutionLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Avanti train strikes suspended as talks resume

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch An Avanti west coast train.
Shutterstock
An Avanti west coast train.
Shutterstock

Avanti West Coast train staff have suspended their strikes set for the next two Sundays to allow for talks, raising hopes that the planned disruption every weekend until summer may be called off.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the next two Sunday strikes by onboard train managers would be called off in the hope of making “meaningful progress” in negotiations with the intercity rail operator.

The strikes would have seen major cuts to Avanti services between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

An RMT spokesperson said: “This suspension reflects our goodwill and commitment to finding a resolution to this rest day working dispute. We are responding to overtures from Avanti and hope meaningful progress towards a negotiated settlement can be made during these talks.”

Strikes held by the RMT and Aslef on other rail networks were resolved last year, leaving Avanti as the sole operator continuing to be hit by industrial action.

Avanti West Coast workers

Avanti West Coast workers to strike on New Year’s Eve

Avanti drivers agree to overtime deal

Latest strike news

In December, initial plans for a series of strikes over Christmas were suspended while voting took place over a new offer, which included changes to rest-day working payments and promises of talks about new technology agreements. However, these were rejected by members who then voted to strike because of the larger payments made to senior managers who volunteered to cover train crew on rest days.

The RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, who is set to retire in May, said earlier this month: “It is wrong that Avanti is paying replacement managers up to £500 per shift – around double what our members earn – while these managers fail to deliver the same service for passengers.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said in response to the strikes being called off: “We are pleased that the RMT has made the decision to suspend planned industrial action on Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 January. We remain open to working with them to resolve this dispute.

“Although the announcement comes too late for us to run a full timetable this Sunday with just 48 hours’ notice, it does mean we will look at running some extra services on that day.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Avanti strike on track as pay dispute continues

Education union threatens strike action

Volkswagen agrees deal to avoid compulsory redundancies

University workers threaten strike action over job losses

Avanti West Coast workers to strike on New...

Christmas rail strikes suspended after new pay offer

Met Police staff vote to strike over office...

Amazon workers set for global Black Friday strikes

In-flight catering under threat as workers threaten strike

Boeing workers accept 38% pay deal